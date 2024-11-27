She may be best known for her role of Captain Marvel, but Brie Larson is a tremendously versatile actor. From a mom held captive with her son in Room to a 1950s-era scientist in Lessons In Chemistry, she’s proven that she’s got what it takes to totally embody different characters — and that includes making physical transformations. That’s exactly what she just did for her upcoming role in a new adaptation of Sophocles’ Greek tragedy, Elektra, in which she plays the titular mythological character. On Nov. 25th, Larson shared pic of her freshly-chopped pixie haircut to Instagram and captioned the post, “Elektra is here” as a sneak peek at her latest project.

The Avengers: Endgame star first announced this new endeavor back in September. But now that director Daniel Fish’s revival will premiere on London’s West End in just a few months, Larson is getting fully immersed into her character. Whatever new perspective this version will have, it seems that the actor’s long blonde hair simply wouldn’t fit in. So, she enlisted the help of colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador Jacob Schwartz as well as hairstylist Cervando Maldonado to give her a total overhaul that included snipping off some serious inches and going significantly darker.

In the photo, a seemingly makeup-free Larson is totally channeling another stage icon, Audrey Hepburn. So while the cut serves an important purpose in the new play, there’s no doubt that it’s also going to create some seriously glamorous moments off the stage as well.

While this just might be the most shocking physical change Larson as made for an acting role, it’s certainly not her first. In Scott Pilgrim Vs the World, she sported bright blonde pigtails with bangs and in the aforementioned AppleTV series, she’s got the full ‘50s glam treatment.

Larson’s little teaser is already doing its job, getting her fans and famous friends invested in the new play. “This makes me squeal with excitement. You’re going to crush,” Sarah Paulson commented. And Camila Marrone, Naomi Watts, and Meadow Walker also left words of support and encouragement. Now we just wait to see the rest of the Elekra lead’s complete transformation (costumed included), as well has how she styles her pixie for any upcoming red carpet events. She’s sure to be a major source of haircut inspiration for anyone looking to make a big change heading into 2025.