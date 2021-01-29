This Reese Witherspoon-Approved Dish Makes For An Easy, Healthy Winter Meal

From her run club to her home office decor, Reese Witherspoon's Instagram is always a good source of inspiring lifestyle content. Well, now you can also look forward to the occasional healthy meal idea from the The Morning Show star as well — and her latest creation is just in time to save those who are in a recipe rut. If that describes your current culinary situation, Reese Witherspoon's lentil soup might be just the thing to make tonight for a wholesome yet so easy-to-make dinner.

In a recent IG reel, Witherspoon went "off-recipe" while making her own version of the classic vegetable-heavy soup in her brand new slow cooker — which she was admittedly pretty excited to break in. She starts off by sharing a list of ingredients: Onion, celery, carrots, garlic, vegetable stock, green lentils, tomato paste, cumin, coriander, and paprika.

Reese begins making the dish by sautéing her mirepoix (the onion, celery, and carrots, finely diced) in a pan. She then transfers the mixture to her slow cooker with vegetable stock, garlic, tomato paste, and spices and washes her organic green lentils before tossing them in, too. You can stop right here to keep this recipe vegan or, as the actor and producer does, add a bit of sausage to make it even heartier.

Slow cookers are an ideal instrument for the kind of home chefs who love to experiment and "set it and forget it" like Witherspoon, but if you prefer to follow a recipe by the book, this Ina Garten version would probably get the star's stamp of approval. The Instagram-favorite chef is, after all, the queen of culinary inspiration for other A-listers like Jennifer Garner.

Not only does the lentil soup make for a clean and fairly foolproof dinner idea, but it's also the kind of comforting meal that's perfect for the kind of crisp winter nights when all you want to do is curl up with something warm, soulful, and soothing. Now all that's left to complete your Reese-inspired evening is a good book and an equally cozy cocktail (perhaps her fizzy apple cider will do the trick?).