The season of celebration isn't over just yet, and if you're closing out the year with a bang, a stiff drink might be in order. But if you're running low on inspiration for imbibing, Instagram actually offers some surprising options by way of celebrity-approved cocktails.

Now that so many stars are sticking close to home, fans and followers have gotten the gift of even more holiday-themed content, and for a few, that involves flexing their mixology skills. Ever since Ina Garten's now infamous — and comically large — quarantine Cosmo, more and more celebrities have been sharing their spiked creations, whether they be for happy hours at home or Zoom holiday festivities.

What's even better than sipping the same festive drinks as your favorite famous follows? When said cocktails only require a few ingredients — because honestly, the holidays should be as stress-free as possible. That said, if you're planning your own at-home celebrations this year (even if that just includes you and your martini shaker) and want to mix things up with something besides the usual bubbles, the five celebrity-approved options ahead include nostalgic throwbacks to updated classics that are equally ideal for welcoming 2021.

Celebrity-Approved Cocktails: Martha Stewart's Pink Gin Martini

Leave it to Martha Stewart to provide a cocktail that's both picture-perfect and delicious. The hospitality guru's brand page touted a barely blushing pink gin martini as the perfect choice for end-of-year celebrating. The recipe (which can be found on Martha's website) consists of gin, kirsch, Blanc vermouth, and bitters, which accounts for the subtle hue. Finish it off with a lemon twist and a Luxardo cherry and voila.

Celebrity-Approved Cocktails: Katie Couric's Scotch & Ginger

Alexander Prokopenko/Shutterstock

Katie Couric, who recently partnered with Johnny Walker, shared her current favorite creation with friend Jennifer Garner over Zoom: Scotch and ginger beer. She described this his pared down version of the classic Penicillin as "refreshing" (especially after adding a little lemon) but Garner added that it's also pretty strong. "That'll grow hair on your chest," she said, admitting that she's mostly a red wine drinker. Still Garner found the cocktail tasty, and Couric added that drinking the stiff spirit makes her feel "like a badass."

Celebrity-Approved Cocktails: Ina Garten's Pomegranate Gimlet

Fans of Garten's aforementioned Cosmo will definitely want to try her latest cocktail recipe, which can be found in her new, best-selling cookbook Modern Comfort. For a festive spin on the classic Gimlet, she adds pomegranate juice to the usual combo of gin (she prefers Tanqueray) and freshly squeezed lime. To make it Ina-level fancy, garnish with pomegranate seeds and a lime wedge.

Celebrity-Approved Cocktails: Stanley Tucci's Old Fashioned

One of the greatest pleasures of quarantine was learning that Stanley Tucci is actually a pretty impressive bartender, and he's only been sharing more of his cocktails more since going viral with his Negroni back in April. Most recently he showed off his Christmas Cosmo (before a surprise reveal of in-laws John Krasinski and Emily Blunt), but his simple Old Fashioned might also be a good fit for ringing in 2021. Just blend bourbon, a little simple syrup, and a dash bitters, then stir and strain over ice (preferably one large ice cube if you've got it.) For a garnish, Tucci opts for a twist of lemon and orange.

Celebrity-Approved Cocktails: Gwyneth Paltrow's Spiked Egg Nog

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Christmas may have come and gone, but as Gwyneth Paltrow recently admitted, 'tis still the season for spiked egg nog. Just add a little brandy to your favorite nog and enjoy.