It might be hard to believe that with Reese Witherspoon’s Hollywood credentials — she has an Oscar and founded her own production company called Hello Sunshine — she has never starred in a Netflix original movie. But all this is set to change on Feb. 10, when her new rom-com with Ashton Kutcher, Your Place or Mine, is released. The two are BFFs who decide to swap houses for a week — and, well, you can probably guess romance and laughter ensues. Witherspoon is working with stylist Petra Flannery on a multitude of looks as she promotes Your Place or Mine on its press tour, and her outfits for the media appearances are effortlessly polished.

Thus far on Jan. 30, Witherspoon’s showed off two outfits, both with tailored and timeless vibes, for her public appearances. The first all-red look, which was shared on her Instagram, came from Lafayette 148 New York while the second navy top and skirt set hailed from Brandon Maxwell’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection. (She wore this ensemble to a photo call for the movie in LA.) It appears that Witherspoon prefers to stick with a solid color palette and chooses to match her footwear to the rest of her outfit for that perfect monochromatic touch. As for jewelry, the actor prefers gold necklaces and rings from the likes of Anita Ko and Shylee Rose Jewelry.

Ahead, follow along as TZR documents Witherspoon’s best ensembles from her promotional tour for Your Place or Mine. Should any of her outfits speak to you, you can scoop up her exact pieces — or similar alternatives as some styles are not yet available to shop — to recreate her looks.

Jan. 30

You’ll notice that Witherspoon strategically wore her Brandon Maxwell button-down shirt underneath her cargo miniskirt for an interesting twist. The pieces aren’t shoppable just yet, but you can channel a similar aesthetic with the label’s shirtdress, below.

Witherspoon styled her Lafayette 148 New York red separates with Shylee Rose Jewelry’s 5 Diamond Huggies and necklaces from Anita Ko’s AK Zoe Collection. The actor also noted on Instagram that she wore red as a nod to Netflix’s company color.