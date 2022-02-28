The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards promptly reminded everyone why red carpets are always better in person. Fans were able to see their favorite stars arrive to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where the event is held, and mingle with one another. (The cast of Squid Game was adorable.) Amongst the A-listers arriving, all eyes were on one particular person: Reese Witherspoon. The actor is nominated for an award in the Female Actor in a Drama Series category for her work in The Morning Show. Witherspoon wore a Schiaparelli dress, which featured a giant blue bow in the back that fanned out into a mini train.

The seasoned red carpet pro didn’t hesitate to pull out all the stops. She draped herself in exquisite Cartier jewelry and wore a pair of classic Jimmy Choo pumps. She kept her hair loose and down in soft waves, channeling that timeless Hollywood glamour vibe. For the fashion sleuths out there, you’ll know that Witherspoon’s two-tone midi dress is a custom-made creation. Meaning, the Schiaparelli look, designed by Artistic Director Daniel Roseberry himself, is completely new and hasn’t been worn by anyone else before. In fact, her ensemble was inspired by a runway design from Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. (Scroll ahead to see for yourself.)

The original Schiaparelli look on the runway had more of a NSFW plunging neckline and the dress extended upwards into two horn-like details. The sash came in an ivory color. It seemed that for the 2022 SAG Awards, Witherspoon wanted to wear a slightly more modest and covered-up version of this ensemble. You’ll notice the top of her strapless dress curved in a little, but it was not as exaggerated as the pointy tips, below. The blue sash, too, added a nice pop of color to the overall creation. (When you’re on the red carpet, you want to stand out and wearing a bright shade always helps you do so.)

Peter White/Getty Images

After seeing both dresses, can you spot the similarities and differences between the two? Either way, Witherspoon stans will agree the actor looked gorgeous tonight. For more SAG Awards fashion, check out TZR’s red carpet round up. Don’t miss a single look.