Over the past few years, the “naked sweater” look has gone from trend to closet staple. And it’s no surprise why: Cut-out sweaters allow you to reveal just the right amount without having to compromise on warmth.

With various style options available — from a more scandalous, completely exposed midriff to subdued peekaboo slits — there are ways for anyone (even the most modest dressers) to show a little skin when the temperatures are below freezing.

Beyond their functionality though, cut-out sweaters also provide a more creative approach to winter fashion. (It’s no surprise that they’re one of TZR’s SVP of Fashion Tiffany Reid’s favorite fall picks.) Outfits for the chillier seasons can often feel like they’re on repeat, with the same tight turtleneck or chunky knit on rotation for the umpteenth time. If you’re not willing to give up their cozy nature, however, these items are an ideal middle ground. They lend the same impact (read: warmth, style, substance), but with an unexpected twist.

Shop 10 of the season’s most on-trend cut-out sweaters that offer up a serious dose of cold-weather sex appeal below. Here, find playful takes on all of your favorite winter materials, colors, and silhouettes, all reimagined with a seductive touch.

