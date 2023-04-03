Victoria Beckham’s Latest Look Is Summer Soirée Style At Its Finest

It’s hard to imagine Victoria Beckham dressed down in sweats and a T-shirt or even in a hoodie on her off-duty days. That’s because the designer always maintains a polished appearance, be it by arriving to the airport in heels or walking across the beach in a breezy slip with a lacy bralette. In her latest Instagram post, Beckham once again showed off her knack for dressing up, no matter how laid-back the occasion is. In the photo, she posed next to a pool while wearing an elegant sleeveless dress. Beckham jokingly wrote in her Instagram caption: “Just lounging round the pool in this casual little number!”

Of course the look, designed by the star herself, was anything but casual. The crepe satin gown from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection features a provocatively exposed back design, a subtle cutout above the waist, front frill details, and (best of all) hidden pockets. Meanwhile, the asymmetric hemline — which would make a fantastic wedding or party look — allowed the star to show off her red peep-toe boots underneath.

This is not the first time we’ve spotted Beckham in this show-stopping piece: Back in December 2022, she wore this exact dress silhouette in black and white to the Forces For Change dinner with her BFF Eva Longoria. She styled her dress that evening with a pair of peep-toe black boots. If you follow Beckham’s style, you know the multihyphenate loves to wear her own designs and isn’t shy about promoting her line on social media. Given that the dress is sold out on her website in both colorways, Beckham’s marketing strategy seems to be persuasive. (We wouldn’t say no to either style, but the red and blue is our favorite.)

Before you give up all hopes on securing the sleeveless number, however, we dug around the internet and found that you can still shop the piece from Saks Fifth Avenue. The retailer carries the gown in both the colorful palette and the more neutral look. Once you’ve picked your player, complete your outfit with a pair of bright red slingback heels or black mules from Beckham’s namesake label.