In spite of the ferocious fashion trend cycle, crochet is still as popular as ever this year. The craftcore look not only channels early aughts nostalgia, but also has a sultry element to it, thanks to its semi, see-through material. If you feel like the knitted garments often leave you feeling too naked, however, direct your attention to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ yellow crochet set. The actor, who is currently vacationing in Cabo with her husband Nick Jonas, wore the eye-catching ensemble on the beach and teamed it with a matching bikini underneath. The sultry knit offered just the right amount of that playful peek-a-boo effect and felt perfectly appropriate for the laid-back occasion.

Every piece in Chopra Jonas’ vacation look came from Montce’s Spring 2022 range, from the flirty tie-front cardigan and knee-length skirt to the head scarf. Underneath, she wore a bikini top and bottom in the same (albeit opaque) yellow crochet material. To complete the look, she opted for several accessories. She wore a pair of slides, sunglasses, and statement earrings while toting an ivory bag with a scrunched handle.

Meanwhile, Nick opted for a much darker, all-black outfit that consisted of a roomy tank top with white lettering, short shorts, and a baseball cap. For accessories, the singer donned a watch and a pair of white sneakers. He also shared the beachy fashion moment on Instagram, posting a series of snaps from his wife’s birthday festivities in Mexico. (ICYMI, she just turned 40 on July 18.)

HEM / BACKGRID

Montce, a Florida-based brand, is an expert in providing shoppers with trendy beach-ready looks. After its launch in 2013, Montce quickly caught the attention of fashion-savvy A-listers like Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Paris Hilton. Chopra Jonas, too, has known about the brand for several years. For evidence, check out her vacation look from July 2019, wherein she wore a cream-colored Kim swimsuit from Montce while lounging poolside.

Chopra Jonas’ entire yellow crochet set is still available to shop, so go ahead and scoop up the items ASAP. Then, complete the look with a similar pair of slides, brown-tinted sunnies, and ‘scrunchie’ handbag.

