In case you’d lost track of your days this month, summer is officially in session. To celebrate, stars have come out of the woodwork to boast their latest travels and give viewers a mix of wanderlust and vacation outfit envy. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hailey Bieber is one such celebrity; on Sunday, she shared a photo dump on her Instagram that summed up her beach vacation to the Caribbean —her sleek, Rhode-infused skin against a background of turquoise blue water, a picnic on the beach with her husband, Justin, and naturally, some stylish swimwear moments.

In the caption, Bieber kept the focus on her newly launched, eponymous skin care line (Rhode is her middle name) and said, “dewy summer skin loading….. hydration is always essential 🏝🌊☀️ @rhode.” Yet, her fashion followers are likely more interested in Bieber’s chronicle of three bikini looks: a royal blue string bikini, a floral bikini in pastel yellow, and a lemon-yellow cutout bikini. You find her flaunting the first as she poses in a black bucket hat atop her head, the second as she applies the brand’s peptide lip treatment, and the last with sunglasses, a baseball hat, and a fresh tan, seemingly taking a break from the sun and the heat.

While her first look isn’t clearly identifiable, the second suit hails from fellow model Gigi Hadid’s collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis. Her underwire top is, regrettably, sold out. However, there are several other styles to shop in the Honeysuckle pattern.

Bieber’s third and last set was made by The Attico and is nearly sold-out online. She wore it with a white and green cap as well as her new favorite, black oval-shaped sunglasses.

You’ll find strikingly similar sets to shop, ahead. Whether you have a beach getaway of your own coming up or you’re looking for even the smallest excuse to plan one, these sleek and simple bikinis are failsafe.

