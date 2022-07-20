So far this summer, heatwaves have hit hard around the world and prompted many to adjust their sartorial choices accordingly. Though, as temperatures balance out and bikinis and cut-off shorts become less necessary, there are more opportunities to dress for fashion rather than survival in scorching weather. On July 19, Kendall Jenner seemingly had the right idea with her ensemble: Jenner wore a cropped cardigan and white jeans outfit.

Spotted out running errands in Los Angeles, she kept things simple when it came to the base of her outfit — a navel-baring, cruise-inspired look that’s perfect to breeze through a mild summer day and called to mind a more risqué Audrey Hepburn. The 26-year-old model wore a tiny, coral-colored cardigan as a top from Miaou, white high-waisted jeans, and a pair of white kitten heels from The Row to complete her ensemble. She accessorized with black, oval sunglasses (a signature for Jenner), silver earrings, a black leather flap bag, and a black leather belt.

The look seemed breathable and effortlessly chic. It was also somewhat familiar: Earlier this month, she shared a photograph of herself in the same cardigan, which she wore over an itty-bitty yellow bikini — a perfect example of the aforementioned heatwave dressing standard.

Of course, sporting an outfit that’s equal parts breathable and effortlessly stylish is key for summer, be it for a sweltering day spent poolside or a more breezy day in the city. Make like Jenner and opt for an unbuttoned, midriff-baring cardigan with lightweight jeans to frolic in the warm months ahead. If you’re not a fan of the color combination, then you can play with a palette that you prefer.

Below, see and shop TZR’s edit, which includes her exact Miaou cardigan and square-toe kitten heels from The Row, as well as several other similar pieces to emulate you’ll be able to shop the entire look.

