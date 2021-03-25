The Swimsuit Trends Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, & Selena Gomez All Love To Wear

Bathing suits are the one warm-weather staple you can never ever have enough of. No one knows this more than celebrities, who have a habit of jetting off to beach destinations at the drop of a hat. Take Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber who are on holiday right now in Turks and Caicos. With vacation season about to be in full swing, celebrities are already slipping into their swimsuits asap to get the party started. Whether they’re hanging out in their backyard pools at home or flying private into islands, celebrities are leaving in their wake a compendium of bikini photos to fuel your travel aspirations. All that social media content does have one positive result: You can gather swimsuit inspo for your own socially-distanced trip to the beach.
Holiday tastemakers like Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gabrielle Union are just some stars leading the way in establishing what’s cool in the swimwear world. Judging from their bathing suit choices, you can expect neon-colored bikinis, cutout one-pieces, and cool flirty ruffles to dominate your Insta feeds this summer. For those who dare to bare it all, you can try the stringy wrap-around bikini top. Whatever your aesthetic may be, the 13 celebs ahead will provide more than enough ideas for the types of swimsuits you should buy this season as well as how to style said swimsuits. Jewelry is always an option, though if you’re afraid to lose your diamonds in the water in a Kim Kardashian moment, opt for a cute sun hat instead.