The Swimsuit Trends Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, & Selena Gomez All Love To Wear

Bathing suits are the one warm-weather staple you can never ever have enough of. No one knows this more than celebrities, who have a habit of jetting off to beach destinations at the drop of a hat. Take Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber who are on holiday right now in Turks and Caicos. With vacation season about to be in full swing, celebrities are already slipping into their swimsuits asap to get the party started. Whether they’re hanging out in their backyard pools at home or flying private into islands, celebrities are leaving in their wake a compendium of bikini photos to fuel your travel aspirations. All that social media content does have one positive result: You can gather swimsuit inspo for your own socially-distanced trip to the beach.

Holiday tastemakers like Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gabrielle Union are just some stars leading the way in establishing what’s cool in the swimwear world. Judging from their bathing suit choices, you can expect neon-colored bikinis, cutout one-pieces, and cool flirty ruffles to dominate your Insta feeds this summer. For those who dare to bare it all, you can try the stringy wrap-around bikini top. Whatever your aesthetic may be, the 13 celebs ahead will provide more than enough ideas for the types of swimsuits you should buy this season as well as how to style said swimsuits. Jewelry is always an option, though if you’re afraid to lose your diamonds in the water in a Kim Kardashian moment, opt for a cute sun hat instead.

Hot Pink: Tracee Ellis Ross Nothing's going to complement your summer tan better than a highlighter-pink two-piece swimsuit. This one from Marysia offers a bright flirty flair to your beach attire.

Classic Triangle Tops: Lizzo Swimsuit trends come and go, but the one silhouette that will never go out of style is the timeless triangle top. There are endless possibilities to wear this suit thanks to its adjustable self-ties on the top and bottom.

Underwire: Ashley Graham Take a break from your usual triangle tops and bring an underwire bralette or one-piece with you on your next beach vacation. Graham’s exact design isn’t available, but this sunshine-yellow polka dot one-piece from her collection with Swimsuits For All is bound to turn heads.

Bandeau Tops: Kendall Jenner Beach queen Jenner knows her way around the world of swimwear. It’s no surprise bandeau tops are back again as they’re one of the best styles to wear for a day filled with tanning, thanks to its strapless design.

Vintage Style One-Piece: Lana Condor Radiate old school vibes with a scoop-neck one-piece. Stripes, like polka dots, is a timeless print so you can keep this swimsuit in your closet for years to come.

Wrap-Around Bikini: Megan Thee Stallion The wrap-around silhouette is a subtle design that elevates your regular triangle bikini. Keep your eye on this style as it will likely take over your Insta feed come summer.

Cutouts: Gabrielle Union If you love Gabrielle Union’s neon one-piece swimsuit with a major statement cutout on the front, opt for this one from PatBo. It’s an upgrade from the classic shark bite one-piece and the multiple cutouts give the suit an extra flirty look.

Zipped Up One-Piece: Selena Gomez Channel your inner Sporty Spice this summer with a zipper one-piece swimsuit. Luckily for you, Gomez’s exact swimsuit from La'Mariette is still in stock and available in a bunch of other gorgeous colors like neon green and bright red.

Sporty Bikini: Dua Lipa Sporty swimsuits will never go out of style thanks to its supportive straps and horizontal design, fit for any kind of beach activity. It’s basically just another version of your favorite sports bra that you can actually wear into the water.

Plunging Necklines: Jennifer Lopez This silhouette is a flirty spin on the beloved one-piece you turn to year after year. Go with a classic color like J.Lo did or opt for an out-there colorblock design like the one below.

High-Waisted: Emma Roberts Praise a high-waisted style for taking the intimidation out of wearing a two-piece swimsuit. The reversible bikini below with its tie-up detail is a modern take on the retro trend.

One-Shoulder Silhouettes: Mindy Kaling One-shoulder designs flip the switch on your usual two-strap one-pieces and bikinis. The belted one-piece, below, flatters in all the right places, while the three-button detail on the shoulder adds an unexpected extra flair.