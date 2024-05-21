Given Priyanka Chopra’s high-profile status, one can assume she works with her team to carefully, meticulously, plot out every aspect of her look for major appearances. As an A-list face of Bulgari, she’s constantly committing to massive appearances in all sorts of locales, but she used her latest company event to make one very dramatic, seemingly spur-of-moment change — and it couldn’t have turned out any better. Chopra’s new bob haircut, a textured, mid-neck take on the timeless style, is more than just a total revitalization of her signature look. It ushers in an entirely new aesthetic for the star, kicking her summer season off in the coolest way imaginable.

In a somewhat mysterious manner, Chopra teased only a glimpse of the cut on her Instagram Story, just before hitting the red carpet at the Bulgari Aeterna high jewelry fashion show and brand event at Rome’s Altare Della Patria. Based on her post, fans knew one significant transformation was underway, but weren’t sure exactly what she went for. Then, the big reveal: a layered, wavy, downright sultry bob that shows off her luxe, jewel-covered Bulgari necklace. In fact, when Chopra shared a better look at the actual haircut process hours later, she captioned the video clip: “When the jewels deserve a haircut for a better view.”

(+) Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images (+) Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images INFO 1/2

It turns out that Chopra tapped celebrity hairstylist Thibaud Salducci for the pre-event haircut, a chop that seems to have been decided on mid-glam session — the best kind of impulse decision, really. In one of the clips Chopra shared to social media, Salducci can be seen using a razor to add layering and texture to the back of the bob, an inside look at his all-star technique.

Chopra’s transformation is especially notable for two main reasons — three, if you count just how stunning she looks with her new hair. First of all, it’s seriously admirable that she decided to sacrifice at least a foot of glossy waves spur-of-the-moment, an inspiration to commitmentphobes everywhere who waffle over a cut for months.

Then, there’s the bob itself. If you feel like that particular look has been everywhere this month, you’re absolutely right. Just one day earlier, Jessica Biel revealed her new short hair, and days earlier, Kerry Washington showed off a blunt-cut version with bangs.

It’s officially Short Hair Season, so why not borrow Chopra’s move and just go for it?