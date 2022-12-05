It seems as though it’s status quo for celebrities to launch their own beauty brands these days, but regardless, it’s not at all surprising that Priyanka Chopra would venture into hair care. The actor has been showing off her stunning locks since her beauty pageant days, and therefore, it could be argued that not launching her brand, Anomaly Haircare, would be a disservice to anyone who has lusted after her gorgeous chestnut waves. Okay, maybe that’s a touch dramatic, but you see the point. The star is undeniably a hair icon, and Priyanka Chopra's light brown ombré at last week’s Red Sea International Film Festival shows exactly why.

While attending the glamorous event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Chopra looked radiant in a yellow satin gown with a dramatic, floor-length cape. The ensemble, which was styled by Zendaya’s right-hand man, Law Roach, almost looks like a modern-day take on Belle’s iconic gown from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast — and it’s completely working for her. To up the glamour even further, Chopra is dripping in Bulgari jewels.

Her hair look is equally regal. With the help of hairstylist Vassy Longhi, the actor has sufficiently proved that the ombré color craze that was oh-so-trendy circa 2016 is not only still chic, but never really went out of style. Her hair, which is parted to the side and cascades down one of her shoulders in loose waves, is a deep shade of espresso at the roots before transitioning to a lighter brown and then a honey-blonde shade towards the ends. However, the blending is so subtle and gradual that you really can’t tell where one shade starts and another ends — which is precisely the way ombré hair color is supposed to be.

Chopra’s red carpet style makes a strong case for the hair trend, which may have reached its peak a few years ago, but that doesn’t make it any less stunning — and universally flattering. Choosing this kind of multidimensional style is also a great way to dip your toes into a new hair color while adding richness to your look.

“Rich warmer, browns and bronds are here to stay,” celebrity colorist Reece Walker previously told TZR about 2023 hair trends. “Celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner started the trend, I'm finding more and more girls are taking the plunge.”

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to mix up your color a bit, now’s the time — feel free to bookmark Chopra’s style for salon inspo.