The actual first day of fall is still almost a full month away, but spiritually, autumn is knocking on the proverbial door. Sure, it’s still far too warm to wear a sweater comfortably, but the people yearn for a seasonal reset. And what better way to switch things up than with bangs? The polarizing face-framers have long been a go-to for girlies (gender neutral) seeking a new look for a new season. Among them: Joey King, who just wore a fresh, fluffy fringe to the European premiere of Practical Magic 2.

For the Aug. 26 event, held in London at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the actor hit the red carpet with her hair styled in loose, ethereal waves, courtesy of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. Giannetos accented the star’s flowing locks of auburn hair with piecey, wavy, eyebrow-skimming bangs. Per his own Instagram post, Giannetos took inspiration from the film itself. “I just wanted to enhance her beautiful natural texture,” he added. “I chopped some bangs and gave her ‘wicked bangs’ — wispy, curly, brushed-through and [very] mysterious!”

The “witchy mermaid” vibes of the hair were a perfect match for King’s Miu Miu ensemble: A gauzy, sheer gown with floral appliques, worn with briefs and a matching bralette. For makeup, artist Allan Avendaño gave the actor sparkly lids and radiant skin.

Though King’s bangs were but a temporary affair (she was photographed without them at the Aug. 27 photocall), they make a more-than-worthy addition to any fall haircut inspo mood board. As hairstylist Hayley Heckmann told TZR earlier this year, a soft, wispy bang can “make even simple hair feel soft, polished, and undone in the best way.”