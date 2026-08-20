Fall is looking a little more bewitching this year, thanks to Awe Inspired’s collaboration with Practical Magic 2. The fine jewelry brand has partnered with the nostalgic sequel on a new capsule line inspired by the power of heirlooms and family ties. The 10-piece collection includes references to magical sisters Sally and Gillian Owens (played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman), bound to give any autumn outfit an enchanting finish.

“Practical Magic has stayed with women for thirty years because it told the truth about how power moves between us, mother to daughter, sister to sister,” said Awe Inspired co-founder Jill Johnson in a release. “Every family carries its own mythology, the objects and stories we hand down without ever explaining why. That's what drew us to this collaboration: the chance to turn that inheritance into something a woman can hold and one day pass to someone she loves.”

Fans of the original 1998 Practical Magic will be quick to spot its belladonna flower in a crystal charm necklace. That theme continues with dandelion flower drop earrings, a swirling floral bracelet, and collar necklace. The movie's centerpiece, the Deathwatch Beetle omen, is also part of a signet ring set with either tiger's eye, lapis, or a lab-grown purple stone.

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A pointed Raven's Talon ring is also set with the same gems, creating a gothic statement. The line is complete with individual pendant charms shaped like the belladonna and beetle, as well as ravens, a sculptural potion vial, and a mystical spellbook. Each symbol chosen by Awe Inspired was inspired by the films' botanical aesthetics, plus themes of female power and generational connections.

“Practical Magic was one of the first films to treat feminine intuition as power rather than ornament,” said the brand’s co-founder and CEO Max Johnson in a release. “Translating that mythology into pieces women actually wear was the most natural collaboration we've stepped into. Every charm in this collection has a story the Owens women would recognize.”

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Each piece in the Awe Inspired x Practical Magic 2 collection comes in gold and sterling silver, suiting anyone’s metal preference. You can shop the full line now on AweInspired.com and take a closer look at select styles here before the film premieres on September 11.