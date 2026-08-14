There are few things Nicole Kidman hasn't done in her decades-long career — but she's never starred in a music video (not even for her ex-husband, Keith Urban). That is, until now, when the actor reunited with fellow Australian and Boy Erased co-star Troye Sivan to star as the video girl for his new single, "She's the Best." Of course, with both celebrities being faces for multiple fashion brands, the occasion was a truly stylish affair.

Kidman began her cameo smoking in the ultimate revenge look: a black Dolce & Gabbana calf-length corset dress with sheer lace panels. The sultry piece was buttoned up the back and layered with a feathered coat and black leather gloves. In dramatic fashion, Kidman’s look was finished with large tortoiseshell sunglasses and crystal statement drop earrings. It made perfect sense for her character in the clip as the owner of a ballroom nightclub, where Sivan performs both in and out of drag alongside legendary performers like Sasha Colby.

The Oscar-winning actor’s second look was a classic trench coat in a rich olive green hue. Seen briefly at the end of the video, the piece was a sharp contrast to Sivan's glamorous drag makeover in a sparkly white dress and feathered coat. Of course, that wasn't Sivan's only onscreen outfit. The singer wore numerous pieces from top fashion labels throughout the video, including a sheer Valentino tank top, Conner Ives' Fall 2026 floral opera coat, and Coach's black Soft SoHo sneakers — which fans can buy when they come out later this month.

Kidman’s video girl debut arrives in the middle of a whirlwind year for the star, including the releases of Lioness Season 3 and Margot’s Got Money Troubles. But it’s not over yet — she’s about to begin her press tour for Practical Magic 2 with Sandra Bullock, which will surely be filled with enchanting looks before the film releases on September 11. We know Celeste Cleveland would approve of Kidman’s appearance in Sivan’s new video, which you can watch above.