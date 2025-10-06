It’s the penultimate day of Paris Fashion Week — and Matthieu Blazy ensured the wait for his Chanel debut was worth it. With no shortage of celebrities in attendance, a breath-taking set designed to look like the cosmos, and a collection that prompted the audience to jump to their feet in raucous applause, his Spring/Summer 2026 outing marked the final exclamation point in a fashion month filled with creative director shakeups and their new proposals.

As for the front row, it was the amalgamation of longtime ambassadors from Karl Lagerfeld’s and Virginie Viard’s tenures and the fresh cohort of talent coming in under Blazy’s wing. Actor Ayo Edebiri, who was named as the designer’s inaugural brand face this past weekend, happily took her seat alongside her stylist Danielle Goldberg.

Model Paloma Elsesser helped illustrate the refreshed Chanel look, with her cropped tweed trophy jacket paired with low-slung, slouchy denim. Similarly, Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner, two supermodels who have walked for Chanel countless times in different decades, showcased the more relaxed and casual look that is set to define the future of the luxury label.

In a boxy button down similar to those that graced the runway, Nicole Kidman brought along her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret for the fashionable night out. Arriving at the planet-filled venue, the Australia-native reunited with Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, who had orchestrated the history-making Chanel fragrance commercial she starred in back in 2004. Speaking of unforgettable Chanel ads, Vanessa Paradis, of the seminal bird cage commercial directed by Jean Paul Goude in 1991, was in attendance along with her daughter Lily-Rose Depp.

While Kidman unveiled her new bangs, elsewhere The Gilded Age’s Carrie Coon bright blonde pixie cut was causing commotion. Front row, Margot Robbie and Pedro Pascale swapped notes on their sleek and streamlined navy ensembles, while Tilda Swinton and Penelope Cruz embraced their frequent collaborator, Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar.

The star-studded show also welcomed Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who had been the victim of transphobia and widespread online vitriol during the Olympics in 2024. In a sweet full circle moment, Khelif, who made headlines when she graced the runway for the first time last September at the Bottega Veneta show, was spotted cheering on Blazy as he entered his new chapter.

