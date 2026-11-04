Beloved for her quirky indie movie roles and eclectic style, Parker Posey is truly the ultimate cool girl. Her wardrobe in the ‘90s and early aughts films like Party Girl, House of Yes, and Josie and the Pussycats is both revered and emulated today — but her latest fashion choices feel just as fresh and inspiring. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Posey donned a sheer dress from Chloé Fall/Winter 2026 collection for a Wild Horse Nine screening in LA. With her chunky jewels, tousled bob, and smoky makeup, she made the lingerie-inspired trend all her own.

That kind of eccentric, whimsical nature is what makes Posey such a good fit for Chloé, a label that does boho chic better than any others. Styled by Leith Clark, the actor arrived for her LA screening in a flowing, floor-length gown by the French fashion house, currently led by Chemena Kamali. With its sheer overlay, voluminous silhouette, and rows of lace ruffles, the vibrant ensemble perfectly embodied the folklore craft-focused theme of Chloé’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

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While the actor’s ‘90s moments are some of her most memorable, she’s never strayed far from the spotlight. But when she was cast in the third season of The White Lotus as a wealthy, pill-popping Southern mom, the public was reminded of what a style muse she truly is. Throughout the HBO show’s press run and awards season, Posey wore looks by high-profile designers like Gucci, Rodarte, and Valentino, among others. That same year, she was also featured in a Gap campaign and Proenza Schouler’s Pre-Spring 2025 portrait series. The actor’s carefree spirit is clearly what continues to make the most well-respected and visionary brands want to dress her.

Although Posey nailed the effortless feel of Chloé’s runway styling — which included brown cowboy boots, John Lennon-esque sunglasses, and contrasting underpinnings exposing a bare midriff — of course she added her own spin. The actor appeared to have a more seamless, monochromatic lining that covered her from the bust to just above the knee. She added chunky jewelry by NYC-based designer David Webb and black peep-toe heels to finish off the look. This follows a few other recent high-fashion moments, like her Valentino ivory dress and cape at the Venice Film Festival and Jonathan Anderson-for-Dior textured sweater and floral skirt for a The Mob event. And with her Oscar-buzzed new movie coming out this weekend, we’re expecting many iconic fashion moments on the way.