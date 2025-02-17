After three years, six Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe wins, The White Lotus is back and headed to Thailand — and according to creator Mike White, it’s “longer, bigger, and crazier” than ever. “It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” White told Entertainment Weekly in Nov. 2023. If you watched Season 3's first episode on Feb. 16, you know White lived up to his promise. But wait — Season 3's grandeur expands far beyond the screen. In addition to eight new episodes, notable names in style, beauty, and decor are releasing limited-edition collaborations inspired by the series' iconic aesthetic, characters, and plots. And in true The White Lotus fashion, the merch is next-level luxe.

While Season 3 made its HBO debut on Feb. 16, the initial collabs dropped days, sometimes weeks ahead of time. On Feb. 3, Bloomingdale’s launched a 34-piece apparel collection through the department store’s private label, AQUA. The line took cues from Season 3’s Thailand backdrop with tropical prints, beachy matching sets, floral swimsuits, and vibrant accessories. Then, on Feb. 11, DIFF, a popular eyewear brand added four fresh sunglasses to their expansive catalog, in black, tortoiseshell, light green, and ivory. What’s more, DIFF named one pair after Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Tanya, and the rest after the locations, Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand. That same day, celeb-favorite luggage label, Away celebrated the next season with fan-favorite styles in a brand-new color-way: warm-toned beige with tan accents. Right now, you can shop Thailand-ready suitcases, a weekender, a mini raffia bag, and even packing cubes.

And that’s not all. Ahead, see and shop the best collaborations inspired by The White Lotus Season 3.

H&M Partners With The White Lotus Costume Designer

Courtesy of H&M

Every season, The White Lotus guests deliver endless outfit inspo. The easiest way to channel the characters’ signature looks? By shopping H&M’s collaboration with the series’ costume designer, Alex Bovaird. “We always have this little catchphrase on the show: ‘Nothing’s too much for The White Lotus!’ So, I’m drawn more to the bold patterns and the more sumptuous, billowing pieces,” Bovaird said in an official statement. “There’s something for everyone. The collection incorporates the jungle, the show’s bright iconic colors, and some gold and glitz that signify a stylish and luxurious resort vacation.” And wow, Bovaird wasn’t wrong. Key pieces include ‘60s-inspired babydoll dresses, crocheted co-ords, swimwear, woven hats, slides, and more. So, get your hands on it — while you still can, that is.

Banana Republic Launches Luxe Capsule Collection

Courtesy of Banana Republic

Similar to the first and second chapters, Season 3 will release a new episode each week from now until April 6. About half-way through the season in March, Banana Republic’s collab will launch online and in-stores. The global brand is keeping most details under wraps, however, we know it will feature womenswear, menswear, and accessories. “Our heritage, rooted in travel, meets the cinematic world of The White Lotus with a thoughtfully crafted collection that is both aspirational and attainable," said Meena Anvary, Head of Marketing for Banana Republic in an official statement. “Featuring tropical and vintage-inspired prints from our archives and landscapes of Thailand — it embodies the spirit of adventure."

Camilla Franks’ Releases The White Lotus-Inspired Summer Sets

Courtesy of Camilla

Once you’ve had some time to process the first episode, check out Australian designer, Camilla Franks’ The White Lotus-coded collection, which drops on Feb. 19. Franks collaborated with Sydney-based artist Lezio Lopes (the illustrator behind the iconic White Lotus opening credits) on a capsule collection of wearable artworks. “This limited-edition line reimagines the world of the award-winning series with prints as vibrant and intriguing as the characters themselves,” the brand shared in a press release. Franks and Lopes adorned over 80 pieces in three special patterns inspired by each season, titled “Welcome To The White Lotus,” “Venus on a Vespa,” and “Ready for My Welcome Drink.”

Nest New York Creates A Candle Straight Out Of Thailand

If you haven’t treated yourself to a fabulous Nest New York candle yet, now’s your chance. To fully immerse yourself The White Lotus world, light this limited-edition candle while watching the show. The three-wick candle smells of cucumber and white sage wrapped with hints of lavender, as per the brand’s website. Beyond the aroma, the wellness candle aims to “create the sense of calm and renewal found at Thailand’s most luxurious spa resort.”

Fair Harbor Drops Sustainable Resortwear

Courtesy of Fair Harbor

The White Lotus always leaves viewers craving a vacation. Whether or not you have a trip on the docket, upgrade your travel attire with Fair Harbor’s sustainable line of resortwear — available on Feb. 13. Ranging from $58 to $128, the New York-based brand fashioned “relaxed camp shirts, retro-inspired styles, lightweight linens, and sleek swimsuits” out of “recycled materials, including plastic bottles, organic cotton, and Lenzing™ Ecovero™ fibers,” according to the press release. In honor of the chic collab, Fair Harbor shot the corresponding campaign at Season 3’s exact filming location: the stunning Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand.

Kiehl’s Launches Travel-Friendly Skincare

As if beauty enthusiasts didn’t love Kiehl’s Since 1851 enough, the popular skincare company introduced its exclusive Resort ReSet Collection on Feb. 19. All in TSA-approved travel sizes, the limited-edition collection includes fan-favorites like the Ultra Facial Barrier Balm, the Midnight Recovery Concentrate, the Lip Balm #1 in Mango, and the Crème de Corps Body Lotion. But wait — that’s not all. The ReSet kit presents the Cucumber Spritz Facial Spray — an all-new Kiehl’s product, only available in now. To up The White Lotus aura, the set is packaged in a White Lotus Resort & Spa beach tote.

Away Drops Luxurious New Luggage

Courtesy of Away

Once you stock up on vacation outfits, why not revamp your luggage, too? On Feb. 11, celeb-favorite brand, Away released timeless travel gear influenced by Season 3’s ambiance. The show’s fanbase can now shop award-winning hardshell suitcases, a weekender, and a poolside tote. Plus, the entire collection is infused with raffia-inspired textures, Saffiano leather details, and a custom lotus flower print.

Bloomingdale’s Went Tropical With An AQUA Collection

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

While each season has a fair share of twists and turns, one thing’s for certain: The fashion is always top-tier. And per Bloomingdale’s The White Lotus collab (which drew inspiration from Season 3), this era is no different. Launching online and in-store, Bloomingdale’s AQUA label contains all the essentials for a trip to Thailand, including floral two-pieces, flowy maxi dresses, statement swimsuits, and crochet totes. Even if you’re not on a tropical getaway, AQUA offers hoodies, T-shirts, and joggers embroidered with The White Lotus motifs for everyday wear.

Supergoop Reveals A Sunkissed Essentials Kit

@supergoop

Even in the midst of chaos, mystery, and murder, The White Lotus guests make suncare a priority. And you should, too. Supergoop’s new Suncare Collection holds everything you need to avoid a burn this summer, including the cult-favorite Glowscreen, the Glow Stick, and Glow Oil. Each product offers SPF 50, so even Thailand’s harsh UV rays can’t touch you. Plus, customize the raffia beauty bag with adorable stickers.