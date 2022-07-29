Clouding our Instagram feed this week are glorious trips to Europe (Italy taking number one) and bright and design-heavy manicures. Between iterations of Hailey Bieber’s signature iridescent nails, orange nail variations, Vanessa Hudgens and Lizzo showing off embellished and intricate patterns, and fiery red hues that resemble the triple digit weather, there is no shortage of options to try for your latest maximalist summer manicure.

And if you veer more minimalist or are just looking to give your nails a break from daily lacquer, there is endless inspiration to draw from as well. You could opt for a maintenance manicure — involving filling, cuticle pushing, buffing, and a clear or sheer nail polish — or a single all-over color with a subtle accent like a single wavy line or tiny dot.

Regardless of your desired aesthetic, TZR editors put together a highly curated list of our top 10 nail looks of the week to serve as a reference point for your next manicure, in-salon or at home. So if you aren’t free to galavant around Florence or Rome from the rest of the summer (seriously, everyone please take us with you), grab your Aperol spritz and a manicure below, for the same electric feels.

Retro Daisies

“Nostalgia has impacted all aspects of my wardrobe this year, including my nail assortment. My favorite color is purple and the ‘70s and ‘90s flower power influence in this mani brightens up my day while reminding me of my childhood.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Minimalist Accents

“Every couple of weeks I treat myself to a TLC manicure where my nail tech does a deep cleaning of my nails. Similar to a car tune up, the service grants my nails a full reset with filing, cuticle pushing, shaping, and buffing galore. It’s a great way to replenish the natural nail pigment after the neon pinks and golden yellows I often sport during the summer. Although I love a true maintenance mani, I love the subtle combination of this small dot accent over a nearly flesh nail. It says, ‘I’m clean and classy but still know how to get down,’ my vibe 24/7.” — NM

Iridescent Chrome

“I cannot deny the chokehold the Hailey Bieber chrome manicure trend has on my psyche. This iridescent twist on the look is so stunning and has the perfect amount of color while still being quite neutral.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Radioactive Nails

“Combine the neon slime-colored nail craze of just a few years ago with our contemporary texture obsession and you get this amazing radioactive-green manicure. Layering two very different shades of the same color family is always so satisfying, but the way the nail artist left the drippy loops as just an outline takes it to the next level.” — Amanda Ross, beauty news writer, TZR

Purple Airbrush Nails

“It seems the Y2k airbrush nail trend isn’t going anywhere and I for one am not mad at it — especially this dreamy purple set with gold embellishments. It’s just the right pop of color subtlety.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor, TZR

Midas Touch Nails

“I love the simultaneous simplicity and artistry of these golden yellow nails. Also, this bright marigold is a nice transition shade to take you from summer to fall seamlessly. I’ll be taking this to my next nail appointment for sure.” — Angela Melero, executive editor

Summer Citrus

“I love everything orange but there’s something about wearing this bright shade of citrus hue in the high summer. With my bronzed skin and minimal makeup, a pop of this juicy shade is the only color I need to finish out my perfect summer beauty look.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief

Wavy Baby

“Leo season is in full swing which means I’m embracing all manner of maximalist manicures until fall. I love the wavy details paired with classic French tip and outline nails in this pastel rainbow design.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor

Sorbet Nails

“I’m all about a color-block moment and these soft pink and orange tones are just perfection. All I need is an Aperol spritz to pair this manicure with and I’m set for the rest of the summer.” — HB

Neon Flames

“Everything about this manicure screams summer. Orange popsicle flames, with a dash of lemonade. It’s bright, eye-catching, and versatile — the perfect warm-weather design.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG