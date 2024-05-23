There are only a few days left of the Cannes Film Festival, one of the year’s biggest international fashion events, but the surprising style moments still haven’t slowed down. In addition to those who head to the south of France in support of their film screenings, the annual gathering always seems to draw a wide array of celebrities who pop into town for other celebratory soirées — or perhaps just to get in on all the fashion. One of the latest (and most unexpected) arrivals was that of up-and-coming singer, Paris Jackson who stopped by the Killian Paris party in a little black dress with sheer, split sleeves.

Barbara Palvin, Coco Rocha, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild were among the other stars in attendance who took various approached to the fragrance fete’s “Sunkissed Goddess” theme. In a sea of metallic maxis and ethereal white gowns, Jackson’s practical choice actually became a standout moment. But being something of a fashion rebel isn’t totally new for her: Earlier this year she shocked everyone on the Grammys red carpet with a faux tattoo coverup, getting us all to believe she’d gotten rid over her infamous ink (the stunt was actually clever marketing for Cover Fx’s high coverage foundation).

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though perhaps not an obvious choice for a goddess theme, Jackson’s head-to-toe look did in fact include some diaphanous details, like the dramatic flowing sleeves and draped, crisscross neckline. She finished off the ensemble with black satin Piferi platform heels and a smattering of stacked gold rings and bracelets.

The dress and styling is yet another reminder that one can simply not have enough LBDs in their wardrobe, and we love the way this version pairs a mini length with more coverage on top. The overall effect is totally elegant, yet still feels fresh for a young emerging talent like Jackson. Want to add a similar style to your collection? We’ve selected a few that also feel sophisticated on top with a party down below, so you can channel Jackson at your own glamorous upcoming events.