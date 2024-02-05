Tattoos are literal works of art, permanent hand-drawn reminders of life’s biggest milestones and special memories. But like dyeing your hair a drastically different color or ditching your neutral lip for a matte red, every so often, the mood strikes to try an entirely new beauty look. This was exactly Paris Jacksons’ M.O. going into her 66th Annual Grammy Awards glam session. The musician opted to transform her tattooed-covered skin into a blank canvas to complement the cutouts of her strapless black Celine gown she decided on wearing to music’s biggest night.

“It just felt ‘Grammys’ to me because it's also a little edgy; Celine is great at capturing both of those energies. The dress was so clean and sleek on its own, I thought covering my tattoos would let the dress stand out and create a minimal and chic vibe,” Jackson exclusively tells TZR. “I love my tattoos, and typically don't cover them, but it’s fun to mix it up once in a while if the occasion or look calls for it. The great part about makeup in general is its versatility, so l love that I was able to use makeup to switch things up, but not permanently.”

To get the job done, Jackson’s makeup artist Tyson Fountaine turned to Cover Fx’s complexion products, specifically the Total Cover Cream Foundation. “The foundation has been a staple amongst makeup artists and is famous for its high coverage and high performance,” Fountaine shades. “This brand is a master of the base layer — as well as a clean beauty brand — which is very important to Paris.”

Courtesy of Cover Fx

With the help of his assistant, Gage Munster, Foutaine first prepped the musician’s skin with the Gripping Primer to ensure the foundation would stick and hold up in the rare L.A. rain. Next, he added a bit of the Power Play Liquid Foundation to her skin, followed by the Total Cover Cream Foundation for maximum coverage. “I mixed in the Color Correct Stick in Flame to cut some of the darkness of the tattoos,” Fountaine says of the next step. “I set the coverage with the Pressed Mineral Foundation, opting for an actual powder foundation instead of a traditional setting powder to really lock in the liquids and creams and provide an additional layer of coverage.” As a final touch, he spritzed the High Performance Setting Spray all over to ensure the products stayed intact for the long night ahead.

Before and after Jackson’s tattoo cover up. Courtesy of Cover Fx

Jackson face makeup also leaned clean and minimal. Makeup artist Pauly Blanch created a soft, bronzy look using the brand’s Monochromatic Duo Bronzer shade in Sunkissed Bronze on her face and eyes. And no red carpet beauty look is complete without the right hairstyle. Jackson also kept things low-key, opting to wear her golden blonde hair in a deep side part and loose, beachy waves.

Courtesy of Cover Fx

While Jackson’s tattoo-free skin is a one night only situation, it’s yet another reminder of the power of makeup.