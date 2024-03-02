It’s not uncommon for a famous musician to pass down their vocal talents to their offspring. Just take Madonna, aka the “Queen of Pop,” as a perfect example. Her 27-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, has a burgeoning music career that’s been garnering attention as of late. And Paris Jackson, too, got her singing skills from her father, the one and only Michael Jackson, who was fittingly dubbed the “King of Pop.” With a studio album and plenty of concert gigs under her belt, the 25-year-old is poised to be the music industry’s next big star.

Of course, singing isn’t Jackson’s only forte. The Los Angeles native has dabbled in the acting world, making her debut playing Rachel Wells on Fox's Star in 2017. Since then, she’s been in a number of films, including Sex Appeal, Habit, and Gringo. She also models and has been on the covers of magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Rolling Stone, Vogue Australia, and Teen Vogue.

And lately, she’s been out and about, flexing her fashion muscles. You likely caught wind of her 66th annual Grammy Awards red carpet moment — because, well, covering up 80 tattoos isn’t something you hear about every day. Her look for the evening was just as talked about: Jackson wore a black Celine gown with a sultry midriff cutout.

Ahead, read all about Jackson. Don’t be surprised if you see the young talent on red carpet and stages alike this year.

She Was Born In 1998

Jackson was born on April 3, 1998, in Beverly Hills, California. She’s the daughter of the late pop star and his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe. Jackson has an older brother, Prince Jackson, who is 27 years old, and a 22-year-old younger brother, Bigi (formerly Blanket). Who is the most like their father? According to her older sibling, Paris. He told Rolling Stone in 2017: “Basically, as a person, she is who my dad is.” Fun fact: Her unique name comes from the French city where she was conceived.

She’s An Ambassador For The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

When Jackson was 12 years old, her godmother, Elizabeth Taylor, died. Now, she remembers Taylor by serving as the ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, which the late actor, who was the first celebrity HIV and AIDS activist, founded in 1991. For her role in the organization, which she began in 2017, Jackson goes on charity trips (like Malawi in 2017), attends the foundation’s balls, and more.

She’s Working With Big Fashion Houses

When you’re in the spotlight, it’s only natural for legendary fashion brands to want to dress you — and such is the case with the 25-year-old. In fact, she’s been donning looks from Celine non-stop as of late. In the Instagram carousel above, Jackson spotlights a few recent moments (like the 2023 #BoF500 Gala) wearing the luxury label. What’s more, she sat front row at Stella McCartney’s Spring/Summer 2024 show last September, rocking a tartan coat and coordinating mini dress.

She’s A Proud Pet Parent

Celebrities, they’re just like us! Well, at least in terms of their love of furry friends. Jackson is a proud pet mom, often posting pictures on Instagram of her dogs and cats (we’re not sure how many she has, but according to her social media, there are a lot of animals in her house). If you reside in Los Angeles, you may have driven past the musician walking her Doberman Pincher, Koa.

She Released Her First Album In 2020

“Music is like the air I breathe — it is awareness, it is being able to create something bigger than me and it is a way to express myself and externalize what I feel inside,” Jackson said to L'Officiel Italia in 2020. She released her first-ever studio album, Wilted, in 2020, too. Since then, Jackson has had a slew of performances, including scoring the opening spot at Incubus’ 2023 Connecticut show. And last year, Jackson also dropped her single, “Bandaid.”