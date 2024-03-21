Much like her four famous sisters, Kendall Jenner has quite the resume: She’s a successful supermodel (and often graces runways like Versace and Jacquemus), the owner of 818 Tequila, and FWRD’s creative director. When it comes to the latter, the 28-year-old is never one to gatekeep her must-have styles from the luxury retailer. The fashion darling’s latest pick? A polished black A-line maxi from Khaite, which she called “the perfect dress” on Instagram.

On March 20, Jenner shared a carousel on the app wearing the LBD. “@fwrd providing my wardrobe per usual :),” part of the caption read. In the mini photoshoot, the model seemed to be channeling a 1950s Hollywood star (Audrey Hepburn, perhaps?), as the photos, taken on a vintage-looking couch, were in black and white. Her timeless number appears to be Khaite’s Bruna Dress, which consists of a ground-sweeping silhouette and a flirty off-the-shoulder crossover neckline.

Though Jenner’s black gown was undeniably the center of attention, the style muse knows every understated look needs a little pizzaz. Her secret for amping up an outfit? Statement jewelry — more specifically, larger-than-life earrings. Here, Jenner opted for YSL’s Gold-Tone Resin Clip Earrings, which have a cool chunky square shape. (A knockout combo, indeed.) As for her shoes? It’s hard to tell what she’s wearing in the dark images, though we’re fairly certain they’re black pointy pumps. To finish off the ensemble, Jenner tossed on oversized black frames.

If you take a quick scroll through Jenner’s IG page, you’ll notice her affinity for elevated black dresses. Over the years, the FWRD creative director has donned just about every type of style under the sun — see long-sleeve silhouettes, cleavage-baring looks, and the list goes on. Take it from the A-lister: There’s no such thing as owning too many iterations.

If you have an upcoming wedding or dinner warranting a chic LBD, shop Jenner’s Khaite number below. Complete the outfit with chunky earrings, and you’re ready for the night.