Karl Lagerfeld, the eponymous fashion brand founded by the late designer, unveiled its Fall/Winter 2025 campaign earlier today. Titled From Paris with Love, the campaign stars — who else? — Paris Hilton. Captured in striking black and white by photographer Chris Colls, the images present Hilton in a fresh, unexpected light. In a photo shared on the brand’s Instagram, the Y2K icon channels Lagerfeld himself, wearing fingerless leather gloves, oversized black sunglasses, a crisp white shirt, and a black suit jacket. “This is Karl’s world, seen through @parishilton's lens. She steps into the Maison KARL LAGERFELD with her unique charisma—blending her signature shimmer with her own spin on French elegance,” the brand wrote in the caption. To complete the look, Hilton sports a sharp, chin-grazing micro bob, styled in a side part — a dramatic departure from her signature middle part and long, blonde waves.

The last time the star had short hair was in 2021, when she debuted a shoulder-length bob, influenced by her Lanvin campaign at the time. “I was so inspired by my new @LanvinOfficial campaign that I had my hair cut short. ✂️👩🏼 What do you all think about my new look? ☺️,” Hilton wrote in an Instagram caption.

Hopefully, the same happens with this bob, and she’s tempted to keep the look even longer. The bold cut suits her so well.