The words “trademark,” “signature,” and “iconic” are thrown around pretty liberally, but you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who wouldn’t use all three to describe Paris Hilton’s blonde hair. The star of The Simple Life has made a career out of turning the “dumb blonde” epithet on its head, building a business empire that includes fragrance, skin care, and music. So what better way to conceal her identity than with a different hair color? That was likely the thinking when Ms. Hilton went brunette for a post-Christmas Disneyland outing with the family.

In a photo set posted to Instagram, Hilton wore a soft brown wig while enjoying all the Magic Kingdom has to offer with her siblings, including sister Nicky, and their children. She completed the “incognito mode” ensemble with oversized cat-eye sunglasses and a couple of hats: A newsboy cap by Ruslan Baginskiy in some shots, a baseball cap with Mickey Mouse ears in others.

Naturally, the socialite-turned-DJ chose a brunette shade that’s right on trend. As hair expert Stanley Ogle told TZR, “color-drenched” monochrome hair colors are set to dominate in 2026. With this look, she said, the “hair is saturated in a highly pigmented shade from roots to tips, with no added dimension, as if your whole head had been dipped in the color” — much like Hilton’s solid, slightly gold-leaning shade of medium brown.

The family day was the latest (and possibly last?) entry in Hilton’s documented 2025 wig moments. In August, the Parívie founder wore a razor-sharp microbob for a Karl Lagerfeld campaign, and a few months later, she graced the November 2025 cover of Numero magazine in a shaggy blonde pixie.