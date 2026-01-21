Just when you thought you already knew everything you needed to know about Paris Hilton, she surprises you with never-before-seen footage about her life. First, there was the shocking This Is Paris documentary film about the alleged abuse she endured as a teenager at the hands of a Utah boarding school. Six years later, Hilton is continuing her journey through music with another on-screen project, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir. Ahead of the film’s Jan. 30 theater release, the multi-hyphenate gathered with friends, family, and fellow celebrities in Los Angeles on Jan. 20 for the most Hilton-coded red carpet premiere. Everything was pink — from the step and repeat and the carpet itself to Hilton’s princess-like dress.

The Y2K icon wore a couture gown made by Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward. He described the color as “quartz pink” on the brand’s Instagram page, which is obviously so fitting for Hilton. But even more than just the color, the dress featured crystal embellishments throughout, including a matching choker (maybe a turtleneck?), that made it stand out. It didn’t stop there: the gown was designed with a single thigh-high slit and exaggerated, floor-length cape sleeves. Hilton channeled true Hollywood royalty and she only leaned into the drama more with a pair of pink satin opera gloves layered underneath the flowy fabric.

Hilton was joined by her family, including her husband and adorable two kids, as well as famous friends like Kris Jenner, Demi Lovato, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and more. Keep scrolling to see the hottest fashion moments from the popcorn-worthy night.

Paris Hilton

Kris Jenner

Demi Lovato

Heidi Klum

Rachel Zoe

Tiffany Haddish

Kathy Hilton

Lizzo

Brooks Nader

Sofia Vergara

Jeremy Scott

Awkwafina

Sia

Carmen Electra

Audrina Patridge

Montana Tucker

Tana Mongeau

Mackenzie Ziegler