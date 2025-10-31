While Paris Hilton’s long blonde waves and crisp middle part have become a signature look for her, that doesn’t mean she’s afraid to try out something new. In fact, the beauty founder and DJ is a beauty chameleon who loves to experiment with her style. Take the Fall/Winter 2025 Karl Lagerfeld fashion campaign, for example. In the photos, she’s sporting a sleek, blunt micro bob, styled with a side part. And for her latest editorial photoshoot, Hilton appears to have gone even shorter. She debuted a major transformation on the most recent cover of Numéro Magazine — a bleach blonde pixie cut.

Hilton’s striking cut features blunt bangs that fall straight across her forehead, hitting just below her brow bone. Daniel Martin, the hairstylist for the shoot, kept the rest of her hair choppy and textured, adding movement, depth, and volume to the short style. The pixie is bold and modern, making it the perfect choice for the high-fashion aesthetic of the magazine.

To complete her cover look, Hilton wore a black Karl Lagerfeld blazer with shoulder pads and nothing underneath, paired with high-waisted underwear and thigh-high sheer tights. She accessorized her new haircut with a black leather newsboy cap, and kept things simple on her nails with a classic French manicure.

Taking everything into consideration, it appears that Hilton is gradually embracing shorter styles. Maybe this is the beginning of a new era in her hair journey. Hopefully her next transformation could take her into even more experimental territory, but regardless fans will be eager to see what she does next.