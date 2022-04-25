The Gigi Hadid x Frankies Bikinis Collab Is Quite Romantic & Cute

From June to September, the summer uniform is simple: a swimsuit, a button-down, denim shorts, and perhaps a pair of chunky slides. When it comes to the swimwear, in particular, there’s no better feeling than finding a suit that fits and flatters you in all the right places. With summer just around the corner, it’s time to refresh your bikini collection and add a few fresh styles into the mix. Luckily, Gigi Hadid’s collaboration with Frankies Bikinis is here to assist you in that shopping endeavor. (The model is a longtime friend of Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello, so this partnership shouldn’t come as a surprise.)

The collection features must-have swimwear and loungewear. You’ll find everything, from a romantic floral one-piece suit to ruffle two-piece sets in addition to easy summertime dresses, skirts, and cardigans. Plus, all the warm weather accessories such as a hat and a headscarf. All of these items will come in sizes XS to XXL and features soft colors, with floral and plaid prints reigning supreme. Bows and ruffles on said pieces add that feminine and playful finishing touch. According to a press statement, Hadid designed the collection using inspiration from the carefree days she spent on her mother’s farm in Pennsylvania.

Alana O’Herlihy

There will be two drops for this collaboration: the first drop is on May 11 with 58 styles and the second on June 2 with 40 styles. By the time the full line launches, there will be 98 pieces to choose from, which means there really is something for everyone.

The first drop will be available on frankiesbikinis.com at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST on May 11. But, if you can’t wait to get your hands on it, sign up here for early access to shop. Meanwhile, check out a sneak preview of several pieces in the collection ahead.

Alana O’Herlihy

Alana O’Herlihy