As temps rise this summer, everyone is on the hunt for ways to wear as few pieces as possible — especially ones that are lightweight and relaxed. Enter Olivia Wilde, who effortlessly dressed up a pair of athletic shorts while out in London on Thursday morning. It’s the latest instance of the star mixing and matching casual pieces while promoting her latest film, The Invite, where she pulls double duty as both its lead star and director.

While sporty in nature, Wilde’s swishing pair of navy shorts were far more fit for running errands than hitting the basketball court. Her cotton style included curved, knee-length hems and brown silk trim, complete with a comfortable elastic waistband. The sporty bottoms also proved a clean complement to her light gray long-sleeved T-shirt, which exuded the same ease as a similarly relaxed hoodie or crewneck sweatshirt.

Of course, like stars from Zendaya to Dua Lipa have proven this summer, Wilde knows that accessories are the best way to elevate off-duty outfits. She chose to dress up her look with a classic pair of black leather penny loafers, matched with a smooth suede clutch and oversized Saint Laurent cat-eye sunglasses. The star also layered her mix of neutrals with a simple gold chain and stud earrings — both versatile, everyday jewelry pieces that can easily transition from day to night.

Olivia Wilde. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

By pairing more structured pieces with her standout shorts, Wilde showed how sophisticated details can transform even the most casual pieces. The star’s appearance also cemented the rise of athletic shorts as a sporty, easy separate that can be styled in a wide range of silhouettes this summer. In fact, the piece has even become a hallmark of sport and fashion brands alike. From Human By Nature and Martine Rose’s colorful iterations to workout-friendly styles by Lululemon, Splits59, FP Movement, and more, there’s no lack of options if you want to add a pair to your closet.

Olivia Wilde. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Wilde’s outing was also the latest entry in her recent minimalist style streak. The star has slipped on an assortment of softly detailed looks while promoting The Invite this year, varying from a square-necked Calvin Klein dress to a matching scarf and T-shirt, Greek goddess-like Fendi dress, and a cutout Saint Laurent gown — all in hues of black and white.

It’s a clear evolution of the dark dresses, suits, and bralettes she began wearing everywhere from the MoMA film benefit to the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards months ago, all curated by stylist Karla Welch. However, with occasional splashes of botanical prints and lace, there are still hints of the free-spirited ease that’s made Wilde a fashion-forward star to watch — both on and off the red carpet.