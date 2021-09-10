Jennifer Garner’s Delicate Layering Necklace Will Always Be In Style

Every celebrity has their favorite jewelry pieces. Hailey Bieber can’t get enough of her chunky, braided gold hoops while Rihanna gravitates towards statement medallion necklaces. Their jewelry tells a story about who they are as people — or at least, it lets fans know what their personal style is like. (RiRi isn’t afraid to creatively experiment with fashion while Bieber is more laid-back and understated.) Similarly to Bieber, Jennifer Garner often sports versatile baubles that work well with her casual ensembles. Case in point: Garner wore a gold chain necklace, which she recently shared in an Instagram selfie.

In her social media post, which touched on the uncertainty and distress brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor wore a black top and sunglasses while her delicate necklace peeked out from underneath her hair. Minimalist jewelry wearers will love her curb chain, which can be worn in a necklace stack or on its own. The piece was dressy without attracting too much attention like that of red carpet jewelry. In addition, it’s the kind of necklace you can wear every day and not get bored of it (compared to an item that is overly trendy). If you follow the actor’s style — in particular, her sneaker collection — you’ll know the classic chain necklace fits with her fuss-free style, too.

Gold chain necklaces have become a jewelry staple for many other celebrities and influencers as well. Recently, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a piece from Jessica McCormack in her pregnancy announcement. Lizzo, on the other hand, picked out a customizable option with charms that spelled out her name. The timeless chain necklace — like the perfect white tee or pair of straight-leg jeans — will always be a reliable wardrobe staple. If you don’t already own a chain necklace or one in Garner’s exact style, shop a few options ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.