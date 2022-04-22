Lululemon’s Latest Initiative Brings Sustainability To The Forefront

For the past two decades, lululemon has become an everyday wardrobe must-have thanks to its sleek aesthetic, functionality, and durable athleisure offerings. Whether it’s the classic black leggings that can be styled with anything from a chunky sweater to an oversized t-shirt or the Everyday Belt Bag that’s gone viral on TikTok, the brand’s roster is filled with timeless products that can be worn for every occasion. And now, the label is upping the ante on its offerings even more with its latest Like New resale program. Yes, in honor of Earth Day, lululemon launched the sustainability initiative nationwide as a way for customers to resell pre-loved items in exchange for an e-gift card.

Starting on April 22, customers can shop the site for gently used tops, pants, shorts, jackets, and more that were collected in the pilot program (which took place in Texas and California starting in 2021). Now that the program is available nationwide, customers all over the U.S can start compiling their gently used items and drop them off at their local lululemon store. The credit amount varies based on the items brought in: customers will receive a $5 credit for tank tops, shirts, shorts, and skirts, a $10 credit for hoodies, sweatshirts, sweaters, pants, crops, leggings, dresses, and bags, and $25 for outwear. Once items are dropped off, they’ll be given a little TLC and uploaded onto the site so that online customers have new (pre-loved) items to shop every single day.

“Bringing lululemon Like New to all U.S. guests is a major step toward a circular eco-system and achieving our Impact Agenda goals to reduce our environmental footprint,” Celeste Burgoyne, president, Americas and global guest innovation at lululemon said in a press release. One hundred percent of the profits from this program go towards the aforementioned Impact Agenda, which is the label’s commitment to use entirely sustainable materials by 2030.

The items collected in lululemon’s resale are available to shop online at likenew.lululemon.com. Want a head start on shopping sustainably? Ahead, find items from the Like New program that you’ll love for years to come.

