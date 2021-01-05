The best style icons are always the most versatile — one day, they choose an ethereal, flirty frock and the next, they're in a t-shirt and a pair of tennis sneakers. Olivia Wilde is known to wield that special power. After years of peering at her outfits on and off the red carpet, style critics have placed her impeccable style high on her list of accolades (acting, filmmaking, and modeling included). What some might not realize is that Olivia Wilde's style over the years relies on a trove of repeat, no-fail combinations, all of which are so easy to channel into your own wardrobe.

As a bona fide fashion star, Wilde's sensibility is fearless — a trait she shares with none other than her rumored beau, Harry Styles. While his personal style is known to call on aspirational, rule-breaking pieces (rhinestone-embellished blazers; pearlescent earrings), Wilde tends to include more everyday pieces, many of which might even be hanging in your closet already. Whether you gravitate towards androgynous power suits or easy blue jeans, there's an imitable Wilde-approved look for you.

While fans cross fingers for an influx of iconic couples outfits from the new duo, browse the actor's best looks over the years, all of which feature tried-and-true combinations that have withstood the test of time.

Olivia Wilde's Style Over The Years: Power Suits & T-Shirts

If you were looking for a sign to invest in a bold power suit, this is it. There's no better way to look polished in any setting, whether heading to a meeting or dining out, than with a well-tailored co-ord — especially when it's soaked in a punchy color-way like Wilde's. She's resurfaced this outfit formula dozens of times over the years, often styling it with an easy tee for a casual spin.

Olivia Wilde's Style Over The Years: Long Skirts & Belts

A single elegant skirt goes a long way, pairing seamlessly with roll-necks, trench coats, and military jackets alike. Wilde tends to style hers with a clunky belt and booties, making for a polished midwinter outfit that you can wear through early spring, too.

Olivia Wilde's Style Over The Years: Dresses & Jackets

To put a relaxed twist on any elevated dress, Wilde breaks out one of her many jackets — her favorites being a slick leather biker coat and a shearling denim jacket. To grab her daywear version of this outfit formula, try Lee's Rider silhouette with Club Monaco's Strawberta dress and Brother Vellies' Lauryn boots.

Olivia Wilde's Style Over The Years: Jeans & Tennis Shoes

Anyone with truly great style can make a pair of blue jeans look just as impactful as any dress, a box that Wilde's ticked dozens of times. She tends to favor pairs with flared hems and surprising cuts, styling them with a basic tee and white sneakers.