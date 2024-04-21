I’ll never, ever forget the night of April 5, 2024. Why, you ask? I was one of the 14,000-plus die-hard Olivia Rodrigo fans inside Madison Square Garden for the Gen Z musician’s sold-out Guts tour. For roughly 90 minutes, I sang (err, screamed) at the top of my lungs as she performed angsty hits like Driver’s License, Vampire, and Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl. It was just as adrenaline-rushing as I’d imagined. While weaving my way through the crowd after the concert, I couldn’t help but notice that the Guts tour was a full-on style scene. Attendees ranging from elementary school-age to 30-something millennials were clad in their best Rodrigo-inspired looks — a testament to the Grammy-winning artist’s sartorial influence on the masses.

Given that many showgoers mirrored Rodrigo’s signature pop-punk princess style with their outfit selections, I’m sure you can probably guess a few pieces I strolled past in MSG. Cropped graphic tank tops, similar to the quirky-cute “Carrie Bradshaw AF” style Rodrigo donned on stage at one point during the show, were a hit amongst attendees. Her Y2K-inspired fashion sense was also referenced by way of leg-baring plaid miniskirts and exposed bra looks. Accessories played a major role in the ensembles, too; platform Dr. Martens, butterfly hair clips, choker necklaces, and fishnet tights were everywhere I turned.

Though she may be best known for her grungy looks, Rodrigo’s sweet, glamorous side was also a source of inspiration for guests. For instance, it came as no surprise that the indoor arena was crawling with concertgoers decked out in purple, as the 21-year-old has been religiously wearing various shades of the color — lilac, violet, orchid, etc. — since she released her first album, Sour, in May 2021. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention sparkles. Tank tops, dresses, miniskirts — you name it, the flashy, high-shine look reigned as well.

If you were lucky enough to snag tickets to the tour, which goes until August 13, check out all the Rodrigo-approved looks you’ll need to channel the singer’s energy at the show, ahead. And, if you couldn’t hit “add to cart” on Ticketmaster, that doesn’t mean you can’t still channel the pop star’s style on a random Friday night.