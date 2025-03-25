Olivia Culpo doesn’t walk the red carpet very often — her last A-list affair was the Super Bowl in early February. Instead, she shares behind-the-scenes looks at her life on Instagram. So, her 5.5 million followers see Culpo more often than the paparazzi does. To no surprise, she’s maintaining this practice during her first pregnancy. Ever since the mom-to-be announced she’s expecting on March 10, her fanbase has patiently awaited more maternity attire from the it girl. And on March 24, she finally posted a carousel of pregnancy-friendly ‘fits on IG. Each pic proved her maternity era is already one-to-watch.

Just two weeks after her pregnancy announcement video went viral, Culpo blessed her fans’ IG feed with five new looks from her recent trip to Tennessee, ranging from laidback to luxe. First, she posed in a long-sleeve black dress with a mock-neck bodice. The sleek yet stretchy fabric cradled her growing baby bump beautifully. Then, the former Miss Universe popped on gold jewelry, including chunky bangles and matching earrings. The Hermès Mini Kelly Bag — also in black — finished her noir ensemble. In the second shot, Culpo exuded elegance in a champagne long-sleeve gown from New York-based brand, SER.O.YA. The bodice was billowy, which left room for her bump, while the skirt appeared more fitted. Her carry-all of the evening was the celeb-favorite Bottega Veneta Pouch Bag in white. For her third look, Culpo tapped into the suede resurgence with a belted trench from Helsa, plus complementary Khaite ankle boots. She paired the suede styles with a body-hugging LWD.

In true Culpo fashion, the outfit inspo didn’t stop there. Later in the photo dump, she gave followers a sneak peek at her off-duty maternity aesthetic, starting with a denim jumpsuit. The light-wash one-piece looked farm-ready alongside monogrammed rain boots, courtesy of Chanel (casual). Last but not least, she grabbed a bite to eat in her most relaxed ensemble: a nude turtleneck tucked into low-waisted jeans. Instead of diamonds and a Mini Kelly, Culpo accessorized with a sherpa bucket hat, also in tan.

Lucky for us, Culpo’s pregnancy is just getting started, so keep an eye out for more stellar style from the multi-hyphenate in the coming weeks. And if you haven’t already, be sure to follow her on IG for updates.