After months of elaborate lead-up events, potential dress speculation, and discussions about venues, Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey finally tied the knot on June 29. Against an unreal Rhode Island backdrop, the longtime couple exchanged their forever vows — and looked straight out a movie while doing so. Culpo’s entire aesthetic vision for the nuptials will surely inspire brides-to-be for the never several years (minimum), but her beauty choices are truly something special. Culpo’s wedding hair and makeup are both a timeless complement to her traditional event style as well as a glamorously sophisticated look in general.

Culpo and McCaffrey walked down the cathedral aisle to a string quartet, dressed in a custom-made long-sleeved gown complete with a crewneck, a nod to the coastal Watch Hill, RI setting. The drama of the actual venue stood in excellent contrast to her more demure outfit, but her hair and makeup worked to up the wow factor without upstaging her dress. Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos gave Culpo what he describes as an “extra-glazed blowout”, an incredibly shiny, gently curled look with tons of added volume. It’s like an updated, modernized take on a classic bridal down-do, and one you can expect to see at plenty of weddings in the near future.

To bring the look to life, Giannetos first added length and volume with Philocaly Hair Extensions, using a combination of tape-in and clip-in weft styles. Garnier’s Hair Filler product collection helped pump the entire look up even more, adding an additional dose of shine and extra smoothing. From there, Giannetos used a GHD curling iron with a 1.25-inch barrel, ideal for shaping those loose yet large curls seen through Culpo’s ends.

Culpo’s makeup followed a similar structure, emphasizing up her natural facial features while adding just a hint of extra glamour with rosy cheeks, matching lipstick, and full, fluttery lashes. Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips is the creative behind the timeless look, which seems to also include a faint ring of lip liner and a tiny black eyeliner wing.

In recent years, Culpo’s approach of keeping her hair and makeup relatively natural with just a few amped-up touches has become increasingly popular. Judging by the breathless discussion about her wedding in its immediate aftermath, expect the trend to continue for quite some time.