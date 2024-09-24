Some celebrities wait until the quietest possible moment to unveil a big personal development, aesthetic or otherwise. They’ll calculate the most optimal period, free of buzzy events and devoid of major world news, to make sure the focus is firmly on them. Victoria Beckham doesn’t need to do that, though. She can casually drop a fresh look and have it generate conversation no matter what else might be going on — even in the midst of, say, Paris Fashion Week? That’s exactly what happened when Beckham’s new long bob was spotted in France on Sept. 23, just days ahead of her eponymous fashion label’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway show.

Everything the singer-turned-designer does seems to make headlines, but this physical change is especially exciting. For years now, Beckham’s stuck to one signature hair style: long, rib-dusting waves in a luminous shade of gold-toned brunette. Sure, she’s famously experimented with other lengths in the past (more on that in a second), but she’s been staying true to the flowing blowout for quite some time. Until now, that is. Beckham was just spotted in Paris with a long, collarbone-skimming lob, complete with what looks like a fresh set of highlights through her ends.

That collarbone-length look is routinely referred to as a “clavi cut.” The style went viral earlier this year, appearing on Beckham’s fellow stars like Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Joey King, and more. Typically just a touch longer than a classic lob (though it largely depends on the wearer’s neck length), the cut is beloved for it’s fresh, clean feel and total versatility. It’s also refreshingly low maintenance and doesn’t require constant trips to the salon for touch-ups. “It allows for easy styling and versatility without requiring frequent trims, so a quarterly haircut should suffice,” celebrity hairstylist Anilsa Sanchez explained to TZR earlier this year.

Of course, Beckham herself is no short hair. Who could forget the downright iconic asymmetric pixie she wore through much of the mid-‘00s?

New York Daily News Archive/New York Daily News/Getty Images

Beckham’s new hair overhaul comes at an interesting time, too. It was just announced that she’d be filming a reality series following her life and work. Scroll back up to her pictures from Paris — notice the professional-grade video camera behind her? It looks like one show you won’t want to miss.