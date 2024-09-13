Kerry Washington is a woman of many looks — and it’s not too often that you’ll see her in the same one twice. She can go bold and brash, businesslike and demure, whimsically retro, and full-on classically glamorous (oftentimes all in the same week), and September is when the star truly shines the brightest. The month is full of in-her-wheelhouse activities and events — including assorted fashion weeks, award ceremonies, and more — that give her the chance to truly flex those aesthetic muscles and give her fans a real show. That said, Washington’s voluminous bob would be a massive hit regardless of when she debuted it. It’s one style she’s worn a few times in the past, sure, but there’s a reason she keeps bringing it back — it’s simply that good.

Washington premiered the sleek, chic cut on her Instagram at the tail end of New York Fashion Week, just before she was spotted at the star-studded Michael Kors runway show. Her bob is the most classic sort, the ends falling about an inch or so above her shoulders and trimmed to be perfectly blunt — and therefore, so bouncy. The exception is an ever so slight bit of layering around the thicker portion of her deep side-part, creating very subtle, very long bangs that emphasize the A-lister’s legendary bone structure.

The cut would feel sophisticated and grown-up no matter what, but that businesslike feel is really underscored by the deep gray blazer set Washington wore to the Michael Kors show. As one Instagram commenter brilliantly put it: “Olivia Pope remembered her password.”

Celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew — Washington’s go-to for every cut, style, braid, twist, and updo imaginable — created the fashion week bob, just one of many short-haired moments she’s made for the actor-producer over the years. And in fact, Washington’s blunt, voluminous bob feels even more striking because it immediately followed a long, curly look, also by Sturdivant-Drew.

It might seem silly to say about such a timeless hairstyle, but bobs are still enjoying a real moment among the celebrity set. Megan Thee Stallion wore a Cleopatra-style take complete with blunt bangs at the 2024 MTV VMAs, and Lady Gaga just showed off a choppier version on the new cover of Vogue.

Washington is, as usual, tapped in to the trends.