Though she’s a natural brunette, Nicola Peltz’s blonde hair has become a prominent aspect of her signature look. The model and actor has been sporting a light, golden shade for years, most recently leaning into the ‘90s supermodel aesthetic with piece-y, face-framing bangs. In a surprising new move, Peltz has gone “back to her roots”, debuting a new brunette style on Instagram. Nicolz Peltz’s brown hair might be her natural shade, but the transformation will make you do a double take.

In a photo she posted yesterday, Peltz has long, espresso brown hair with lots of layers and short curtain bangs. The darker shade makes her green eyes pop and perfectly complements her fair complexion. Peltz tagged hairstylist Daniel Moon in the photo, who is presumably responsible for the new color. Moon has worked with Peltz in the past (he created her stunning blonde shade for her wedding day) as well as other celebrities like Kristen Stewart and Lindsay Lohan.

Peltz has since shared two more Instagram posts showing off her new brunette look, all of which have garnered an array of compliments from followers — including her husband, Brooklyn Beckham. The model and photographer even shared one of Peltz’s brunette photos on his own page along with a shot of himself swimming with the caption, “Me and my wifey.”

Peltz’s dark hair transformation might seem surprising for summer, but the rich, sultry shade has been hugely popular among celebrities as of late. Stars like Karlie Kloss and Hailey Bieber have taken their usually light strands a few shades darker, a trend that’s also being referred to as “expensive brunette.”

“It is a winner for shine and can be customized with lighter ends, dimensional pieces, or an all-over mega shine with rich brown shade all over,” IGK Hair partner and colorist Olivia Cassanova previously shared with TZR about the trendy chocolate brown shade.

It’s possible that Peltz’s brunette makeover is for an upcoming acting role or modeling job, but based on the feedback from fans (and her husband) she would be remiss not to keep the color around at least for a little while longer.