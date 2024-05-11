My dearest gentle readers, the time has come… to cocktail and chill. That’s right, the long-awaited new season of Bridgerton is finally nearly upon us. And what better way to celebrate than to toast the next era of gossip, scandal, and romance with libations fit for a Queen, Lady, or Duke?

As our esteemed experts share, themed cocktails add a layer of enjoyment to binge-watching far beyond quenching your thirst. And with this steamy, twisty show, there’s plenty to inspire cocktail creativity. Whether you’re a diehard fan of the Bridgertons or Featheringtons, or you simply burn for an elegant and delicious cocktail, we’ve got the scoop from experts who are just as connected as Lady Whistledown.

“I believe [cocktails] help to create a more immersive experience,” says Diana Novak-Tedd, national director of spirits education and portfolio manager at Palm Bay International. “It heightens the enjoyment; it becomes a marker for a key moment in the script/on the screen [...] A part of enjoying a cocktail is the escapism into a beautifully constructed flavor profile that in a lot of ways can transport you to a time of nostalgia.” This can stimulate an emotional response through the senses of tastes and smells that are associated with our memories.

@bridgertonnetflix

“Bridgerton is a show that acts as a conduit of transport to whimsy and fantasy in a time period so many are thoroughly captivated by in curiosity and wonder,” Novak-Tedd adds. This begs the question; how can we translate the world of Regency Era England to our glasses in 2024? When it comes to selecting spirits, gin, brandy, rum, and sherry are the frontrunners for Novak-Tedd because they are historically accurate. “[They] were most highly consumed during the years in which the show is supposed to take place,” she points out, adding that they have also been referenced in the show.

“With the beauty of the countryside, I believe the light floral and soft sweet flavor profiles would connect best with a great many of the characters in Bridgerton,” she explains. But, she admits that it’s not a bad idea to have a few cocktails on the opposite side of the flavor spectrum to highlight the show’s varying storylines. “I believe finding a cocktail or two that carry along a slightly bitter herbaceous and spirit-forward note, would represent very, very well.”

Josh Davis, the founder of Brown and Balanced, and Midwest representative for Sorel Liqueur also knows a thing or two about creating concoctions that are reminiscent of this era. Davis ran beverages operations for “The Queens Ball” pop-up in Chicago in 2022. Though he was a fan of Bridgerton thanks to his daughter, he says cocktails made his appreciation for the show grow. “In my opinion what makes a Bridgerton Cocktail great, is simply taking your favorite spirits and making a well-balanced cocktail to enjoy watching the show.”

Bridgerton Cocktails Rules of Thumb

When you’re at the store purchasing ingredients for your own Bridgerton boozy beverage accompaniment, Davis knows it can be tempting to Google recipes and follow them like gossip… er, gospel, but he wants to abolish at-home mixologists of that notion. “Go with what you like,” he insists. “When choosing spirits, go with your gut. You never know, you may be creating a new way for people to enjoy cocktails while watching the show.”

@bridgertonnetflix

“I would find flavors that first you are comfortable with, then add in small things that you’re interested in but maybe a slight bit scared or unfamiliar with,” Novak-Tedd advises. “Essentially as you experiment with building things out 80% should feel comfortable and 20% a brand-new experience.”

As for ingredients, she recommends Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin because of its fragrant notes of tea and citrus on the nose and tongue, which then finishes with the taste of tea spice. She also praises its versatility. “You could make a wide array of cocktails that capitalize on each direction the flavor takes you, creating a wholly new cocktail experience each time you mix up new ingredients,” she says. Non-spirited ingredients she also recommends having on hand to create scandal-free sips are fresh citrus juices, fresh herbs like basil, rosemary, or thyme, simple syrup, fresh berries, and sparkling wine.

Though Davis wants everyone to be true to their individual palates, he does have two “really great” ingredient recommendations when it comes to Bridgerton-inspired cocktails: your favorite tea and Sorel Liqueur. “Tea-based cocktails are very fun to play with,” he says of the traditional English beverage. In the non-traditional realm, Sorel is a hibiscus liqueur that, “brings brightness and layers of flavor to any cocktail,” he shares. It also provides a floral taste and fragrance of England’s infamous gardens.

Novak-Tedd ‘s final suggestion to those who want to create an authentic Bridgerton viewing experience is to use, “classic glassware.” These include champagne flutes, coup glasses, and of course crystal, darling.

Ahead, expert-approved recipes worthy of the Bridgerton name that will sweep you off your feet!

The Bitter Duque

@risajamesphotography,

Take a sip every time the Bridgerton boys are causing trouble! This elegant elixir was created by @risajamesphotography, the aptly named Bitter Duque in honor of those scandalous men. Gran Duque has complex aromas of oak, prune, and sherry with hints of vanilla, caramel, chocolate, and orange, making it the perfect nightcap.

Ingredients

2 oz. Gran Duque d'Alba Solera Gran Reserva Brandy

1/2 oz. orange curaçao

2 dashes Angostura bitters

2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

Directions

Stir all ingredients in a mixing vessel with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over a large piece of ice. Garnish with lemon peel or a dehydrated lemon wheel.

Normandy Flower Calvados Cocktail

@celine.lopes_

Created by @celine.lopes_, the Normandy Flower Calvados Cocktail sings with floral notes. Inspired by members of the ton frolicking around the gardens and enjoying the social season events in the country.

Ingredients

2 oz Boulard Calvados VSOP

.5 oz St Germain Elderflower Liqueur

.25 oz fresh Lemon juice

4 oz Tonic water

1 orange peel for garnish

Directions

Add Calvados, St Germain and lemon juice into a mixing glass with a large ice cube. Mix well and pour into a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with tonic water. Take an orange peel and express the oils over the top of the drink. Drop the peel in the glass.

Keeper’s Heart Welcome Punch

Keeper's Heart

This punch is “ideal for a ball” but it will satisfy any size party. It’s best when it’s made a day prior to drinking, which gives the tea and other ingredients time to mix and mingle.

Ingredients

12 oz Keeper's Heart Irish + American

2 oz lemon juice

8 oz cinnamon syrup

8 oz orange juice

21 oz unsweetened black tea

Directions

The day before serving, refrigerate all ingredients and, if glass, throw punch bowl in the freezer. Fill an empty plastic tub with water and freeze solid. The day of serving: mix all ingredients in punch bowl, remove ice from tub and add to bowl, and serve in 8 oz cups with a ladle.

Featherington Fizz

Josh Davis

Davis created this concoction for “The Queen's Ball” pop-up. “I have seen so many people live out their Bridgerton fantasy while enjoying these cocktails,” he says of the Sorel-based drink. “Get home, fire up that TV, put on your finest Bridgerton gear, shake, stir, or build your drink and enjoy!”

Ingredients

2 oz Sorel

1 oz Lemon juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

.5 oz Jasmine TeaTop with Champagne

Directions

Combine all ingredients, shake, and strain into a chilled Champagne flute glass. Top with bubbles, and garnish with an edible flower

High Tea With The King

Jordan Cole

Whether you like to sip or spill the tea, this concoction would surely get the thumbs up from Lady Whistledown. It was created by Random Ward, Woodford Reserve Texas Brand Ambassador, and captures the spirit of traditional English tea with an adult twist, deserving of gossip.

Ingredients

1 oz brown butter fat-washed Woodford Reserve Bourbon

1 oz Woodford Reserve Rye

1/4 oz Earl Gray Rich Simple Syrup

2.5 mL Woodford Reserve Sorghum & Sassafras bitters

Served with brown butter scones with a bourbon glaze.

Directions

Combine all ingredients. Stir and add ice cube.Brown butter fat wash: Melt 1 stick of butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir constantly and observe until milk solids brown and there is a distinctly nutty aroma. Pour directly into 2 cups of Woodford Reserve Bourbon. Allow to infuse overnight in the fridge. Strain off after a minimum of 10 hours. I strained with a coffee filter.

Earl Gray Syrup: Brew very strong Earl Gray tea (ideally, two teabags for 200g of hot water). Add 400g of white granulated sugar to the brewed tea. Stir until dissolved.