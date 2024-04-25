Nicola Coughlan’s Teen Vogue Cover Proves She’s This Season’s Diamond

Alongside its on-screen steamy romance scenes and Regency Era costume design, there’s no denying that off-screen, the hit Netflix series Bridgerton has also introduced a slew of fashion muses to the sartorial circuit. Thanks to seasons one and two, Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley — who respectively play Daphne and Kate Bridgerton — became must-watch A-listers on the style front. And now, with the Season 3 release on the horizon, the spotlight is shifting toward its new leading lady, Nicola Coughlan, a.k.a. Penelope Featherington. In honor of her starring role, Coughlan was just announced as Teen Vogue’s newest cover star, which highlights the actor dressed to the nines in a plethora of designer numbers.

On the morning of April 24, Bridgerton fans woke up to Coughlan looking ultra-glamorous on the April cover of Teen Vogue, which was captured by Ireland-based photographer, Deirdre Lewis — a fitting choice for the Irish actor. The Derry Girls star posed in front of a plain black background, which let her shimmery gold off-the-shoulder gown from Wiederhoeft Spring/Summer 2024 grab all the worthy attention. While her choice of shoes were hidden by the dress’s elongated train, her simple Sophie Buhai pendant necklace, drop Versace earrings, and silver Agmes bracelet took center stage.

And that’s just the first applause-worthy look. Alongside a tell-all interview about her experience filming Bridgerton and her favorite fashion moments with her stylist Aimée Croysdill, are eight more jaw-dropping ensembles, starting with a royal blue shearling coat from The Attico which she paired with black Roger Vivier heels, and statement gold Alexis Bittar earrings. In the next set-up, Coughlan opted for even more drama in a sleek LBD from Eloquii adorned with an oversized bow on the shoulder, which coordinated with her Alexandre Birman pointy pumps and oversized gold Alexis Bittar cuff bracelets.

Her most casual co-ord of the photoshoot was a lavender matching suit set courtesy of Willy Chavarria complete with a timeless blazer and wide-leg trousers. For another close-up, Coughlan stunned in the iconic baby pink Bad Binch TongTong dress, which featured an eccentric contoured hoop that stretched well beyond the actor’s body. She rounded out her latest magazine appearance in a fluffy black Erdem coat, a leather trench coat from The Frankie Shop overtop a black skirt set from Kallmyer, a Tanya Taylor denim bandeau top coupled with semi-sheer opera gloves, and last but not least, a floral Balenciaga maxi dress embellished with an of-the-moment cape.

Even though we unfortunately have two more weeks until Coughlan graces our TV screens once again, her Teen Vogue issue will undeniably tide us over until then. Good news is, you can read the exclusive interview online right now. And stay tuned to TZR as we’ll keep you updated on all of Coughlan’s pre- and post-Bridgerton appearances in the coming weeks.