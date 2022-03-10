You’ll Definitely Want To Recreate Vanessa Hudgens’ Fashion Week Glam This Spring

In a makeup rut? Don’t worry — Vanessa Hudgens is here to jumpstart your spring beauty refresh. The star appeared at Paris Fashion Week and though the week long event is mainly a chance to turn out major style moments, Hudgens slayed in the beauty department too with a slew of natural glam makeup looks that featured just the right amount of boldness. Makeup artist Tonya Brewer teamed up with Pat McGrath Labs to create some seriously stunning moments that are sure to inspire you to get creative this season — particularly, with graphic eyeliner.

Hudgens’ first stop was at Valentino, where she wore a sheer purple dress by the designer and a purple eyeshadow look to match. Brewer gave the star gloriously dewy skin, fluttery eyelash extensions, winged-out purple eyeshadow, and a glossy nude lip. Her sleek braided ponytail, courtesy of hairstylist Danielle Priano, perfectly suited the bold look and let the eye makeup do all the talking.

At Giambattista Valli, Hudgens went all out with a red graphic eyeliner look. Brewer added red liner on the inner half of her bottom lash line and a single line on her eyelids right below her brow bone. It looks like she also used black or brown eyeliner to create a baby cat-eye, which nicely balances the abstract moment.

Hudgens ended her Paris Fashion Week excursion at Miu Miu, where she sported a denim bra top, oversized blazer, and trousers. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail and secured by a black scrunchie, a nod to the current (and never-ending) ‘90s craze. Yet again, her makeup was all about bold eyeliner, but this time, Brewer went for a cocoa brown shade. The dramatic wing and the heavily lined lower lash line made Hudgens’ eyes pop — while making a strong case for brown eyeliner over black.

While it’s not clear exactly which Pat McGrath Labs products were used on Hudgens, you can definitely recreate these looks with any colorful eyeliners or eyeshadows you may have on hand. Or, perhaps, a spring makeup shopping trip is in order.

