If Monday night’s Met Gala proved anything, it’s that Old Hollywood glamour is a timeless look that people will always go back to. Even stars like Vanessa Hudgens, who has a penchant for trendy, bohemian styles, can appreciate the simplicity of natural glam, as proven by her makeup artist’s latest creation. Allan Avendaño, whose other clientele has included Gigi Hadid, Addison Rae, and Sarah Hyland, recently shared a photo of Hudgens in a gorgeous makeup look that’s essentially the perfect subtle glam.

In the post, Avendaño created a soft smokey eye with fluttery eyelashes and a structured brow. He added a pop of pink blush to the cheeks and a nude lip to keep everything balanced. It’s not exactly clear what occasion the makeup is for, but Hudgens’ 1920s-esque beaded dress and pearl earrings are certainly intriguing clues.

While there’s nothing revolutionary about this look, but sometimes, simple is better when it comes to makeup. This could easily be used as a bridal makeup look or other formal events, adapted slightly for your preferences. Plus, it would complement a wide variety of skin tones and face shapes.

Luckily, Avendaño broke down the entire look in his Instagram post, sharing every single product he used on the star’s face, down to the skin care — including a few products from soft glam aficionado, Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist.

Ahead, check out the beauty staples responsible for Hudgens’ natural glam makeup — many of which are TZR favorites.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Skin care

Makeup