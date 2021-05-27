It’s hard to believe folks, but Pat McGrath’s first-ever blush launch is finally here. Just this week, the iconic cosmetics brand unveiled its new Divine Blush collection, which features nine universally flattering, ultra-pigmented shades in a new silk-velvet powder formula. Part of the legendary Skin Fetish line, these blushes are super-blendable, weightless on the skin, and were designed to be worn both sheer and bold. Much like the brand’s powders, these blushes leave behind a soft-focused, diffused look to the skin that makes you look filtered.

Housed in ornate gold and purple packaging with roses embossed on each blush, it’s safe to say that most people would agree these cheek-enhancers are almost too pretty to use. (Keyword almost.) From a finish standpoint, you have two different options: demi-matte and satin pearl. That being said, if you’re a fan of glowy skin, you’ll likely want to go for the latter finish — and if you prefer a more mattified look, then the demi-matte will definitely be up your alley. Both are extremely finely milled and give the skin an otherworldly flush, so no matter which you choose, you can trust you’ll love the effect.

Shade-wise, there are nine dreamy, buildable hues to choose from. You have Fleurtatious (a soft beige pink); Nude Venus (peachy pink with gold pearl); Desert Orchid (a rosy bronze with golden pearl); Nymphette (a true pink with golden pearl); Divine Rose (a cool-toned mauvey rose); Cherish (a neutral pink); Lovestruck (a bright berry pink); Electric Room (a high-voltage coral); and lastly, Paradise Venus (a true terracotta).

To no one’s surprise, people are already obsessed with the Divine Blush collection — that, or they’re still dying to get their hands on the coveted new launch. Case in point: In the makeup artist’s comment section, you’ll find messages like, “So beautiful 👏😍❤️,” “I neeeeeed this,” and “Electric Bloom is my absolute favorite! 😍😍😍😍😍”

Needless to say, if you’re a blush-lover, you should definitely take these new ones for a whirl. The Divine Blush retails for $38 and you can score it on patmcgrath.com, as well as sephora.com.

