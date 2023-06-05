Celebrities have proven time and time again that sporting events are a prime opportunity to showcase a cool ‘fit. For instance, Kendall Jenner is no stranger to an alluring NBA courtside look, while Adele never fails to arrive at a football stadium in a luxe designer number (see: her Fendi outfit at the 2023 Super Bowl). And if anyone could look chic at a soccer game, it’s Natalie Portman. On June 3, the Oscar-winning actor attended the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Clermont Foot match in Paris, where she pulled out all the sartorial stops with her game-day outfit.

For the match, the Star Wars actor went for a super elevated look, which featured an oversized, boxy gray herringbone plaid blazer atop a crisp white button-down top. Then, Portman gave the timeless outfit a casual touch with the help of relaxed medium-wash jeans. It isn’t clear what shoes she stepped out in, as only the top half of her look is visible in the photos; however, it’s safe to assume they were just as sleek as the rest of her pieces. Finally, an understated black leather bag from Dior and the luxury label’s elevated cat-eye sunnies finished Portman’s Saturday look.

Pierre Suu/WireImage/Getty Images

What’s more, Portman’s beauty moment was as polished as ever, too. The actor went with her signature shoulder-grazing ‘do and amped up the look with bright orange-y red lipstick. At the game, Portman sat next to singer Nicola Sirkis and also turned around to mingle with her famous seatmates, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and French actor Jamel Debbouze.

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On top of her soccer game ‘fit, Portman has been churning out impeccable looks while in Europe over the past few weeks. In fact, the celeb made headlines at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival last month, where she wore a Dior embroidered tulle gown that was inspired by the French fashion house’s famed Junon dress from its Fall/Winter 1949 collection. A round of applause for Portman’s unforgettable fashion moments thus far.

If you happen to be attending a sporting event this summer too, follow Portman’s lead and opt for a luxe look. Below, find all the pieces needed to recreate the actor’s soccer game outfit.