Naomi Watts might be Australian by birth, but the Academy Award-nominated actress has seemingly found a new niche playing American style icons: First as socialite Babe Paley in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and now as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Love Story, which chronicles the romance of John F. Kennedy, Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. For the premiere of the latter, held Feb. 3 in New York City, Watts opted for a makeup look that leaned in to those Upper East Side vibes — but with a 2026 twist.

In keeping with the “updated classic” energy of Watts’ Balenciaga ensemble, the makeup look was soft and pretty, centered around the skin. “We wanted everything to feel elegant and polished, but never overpowering,” says Watts’ makeup artist, Mary Wiles. “It was a nod to that time, but still very fresh and modern. The skin had to be the star.”

Since Watts was recovering from a cold, the skin prep was especially focused on hydrating, lifting, and depuffing. They paired the Brightening and Hydrating Cream from Stripes (Watts’ brand) with the Laduora Lumeo SkinLift System device, which helps lift, soften lines, tighten the skin, and boost product absorption.

Wiles took an understated approach to color cosmetics. “We wanted her to look really pretty and not overdone,” she says. “Just gorgeous, fresh skin.” A defined brow anchored the soft eye makeup, and Wiles warmed up the radiant base with Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip and Cheek Glow (“It keeps everything fresh,” she notes. “It looks like skin, just better.”).

For a long-lasting lip look without any flatness, Wiles topped the Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Long-Lasting Lip Liner in Boundless Berry with the Sarah Creal Speak For Yourself Hydrating Lipstick in Double Standard: “It has a little moisture to it, which feels modern and natural.”

For the finishing touch, Wiles made sure the radiance didn’t stop at the neck. She mixed the Stripes Beauty Full Monty Body Oil with Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body to create transfer-proof body luminosity, then used the Lumeo to smooth everything out.