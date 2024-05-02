While Zendaya and Florence Pugh’s Dune: Part Two press tour style certainly kept us entranced on the sartorial front earlier this year, we couldn’t help but wish for more red carpet moments from Anya Taylor-Joy — a surprise addition to the star-studded cast. The fashion muse’s absence on the promo trail was understandable, as her character was kept a secret until a few weeks before the release date. However, for many fashion enthusiasts, two dystopian designer outfits weren’t nearly enough given her sartorial prowess. Well now, Taylor-Joy’s latest archival Paco Rabanne look proves her futuristic fashion era is continuing on with the press tour for her newest action film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

On May 2, Taylor-Joy made the grandest of entrances at the post-apocalyptic movie’s Australian premiere in a 27-year-old matching set courtesy of the Paco Rabanne Spring 1996 Couture collection. Before joining up with her costar, Chris Hemsworth (one of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs), Taylor-Joy carefully posed in a metallic chain-link mini dress complete with dozens of individual arrows that flared out from her waist down to the hem. Just like the original runway moment, Taylor-Joy’s dress was completely see-through, so she added some beige lingerie underneath for extra coverage. The warrior princess theme continued onto her extravagant headpiece, which just like her mini, was also spiked with bronzed spears starting at her forehead and trailing around to the base of her neck. Given that her Paco Rabanne co-ord fulfilled the shimmer quota tenfold, The Queen’s Gambit star opted out of of any jewelry at all and instead rounded out her red carpet attire with clear slingback pumps.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Paco Rabanne Spring 1996 Couture runway show. Eric Robert/Sygma/Getty Images

Even though Taylor-Joy’s Paco Rabanne number will live rent-free in our minds for a while, this is (thankfully) just the beginning of the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga press tour, so stay tuned for more applause-worthy archival pulls ahead of the film’s May 24 release. And who knows? Maybe she’ll bring her style to next week’s Met Gala in another vintage-heavy ensemble. Only time will tell.