If there’s one person to put your money on as 2027’s most emerging style star, it just might be Monica Barbaro. Of course, the Oscar-nominated actor has been gracing red carpets for a few years now; her appearances over the past few months prove more than ever before that she’s one to watch. And on Oct. 11 at BFI London Film Festival’s screening of Artificial, she stepped out in what will surely be considered one of her best looks to date. Barbaro’s custom metallic dress by Christian Dior somehow managed to reflect her movie star status, while feeling totally effortless — a combination that’s quickly becoming her signature. Not only that, her fresh take on a holiday staple just might inspire what you wear to this season’s most festive occasions.

Ever since her role in 2024’s A Complete Unknown, Barbaro has captured attention for both her acting chops and her sense of style. At the 2025 Academy Awards, her pink Dior ballgown with an embellished bodice was on best dressed lists everywhere. In the months that followed, she’s added equally memorable looks — both on the carpet and off-duty, by major designers and up-and-coming labels alike. Over the summer, Barbaro promoted her rom-com One Night Only with a series of noteworthy fashion moments: a softly draped white Dior gown, a gingham set by Sandy Liang, a layered tank and capris combo by Kate Barton and Self Portrait. Whether dressed to the nines or more pared down, the actor meets every moment with her trademark sense of ease.

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And her latest Dior is perhaps the most shining example — pun intended. From its tea-length to swingy silhouette, ruffled trim, and silvery blue shade, the custom creation put a modern spin on the quintessential metallic dress. That includes the way it was styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, with shoes by Paris Texas and Ananya jewels. The minimalist accessories and beauty look (soft waves, natural makeup) added a freshness to the trope of party dressing, making it a perfect source of inspo for holiday and NYE events this year.

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The screening also marked another fashionable date night for Barbaro and boyfriend Andrew Garfield, who also stars in the upcoming film. The two, who were first pictured together in early 2025, have had some notable sightings at Wimbledon as well as the One Night Only premiere in August, with her in an Alessandra Rich tweed LBD with bow details and him in a teal Casely-Hayford suit and matching shirt. This time, Garfield went matchy-matchy again in an olive green jacket and button-down, paired with black pants. While he and his co-star weren’t quite coordinated in their ensembles, their similar ability to look effortlessly cool on and off the carpet makes them a stylish couple to keep an eye on.