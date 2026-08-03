When in doubt, a matching set will always create an easy, streamlined outfit. Just look at Monica Barbaro’s latest ensemble. This weekend, the actor stepped out in a coordinating bra top and skirt from Sandy Liang. Both pieces featured a sweet gingham print, creating a chic and nostalgic “The Wizard of Oz”-coded moment during her latest press tour for the upcoming romantic movie One Night Only, alongside Callum Turner.

Alongside its playful appearance, Barbaro’s look was also elevated by subtle details. The actor’s bra top features a delicate bow and flattering squared neckline. Meanwhile, her midi-length skirt was cinched by an attached belt in the same gingham pattern. Those practical yet elegant details were also a signature of Liang’s childhood-inspired Spring 2026 collection, which prominently featured the cheerful print. And for anyone looking to emulate Barbaro’s Dorothy Gale-like outfit, both pieces are on sale right now.

To finish her look, Barbaro slipped on white slingback pumps and a light blue Dior Toujours hobo bag. Each accessory’s pale hue perfectly complemented her matching set, while proving the outfit formula’s ease — after all, she’s not the only star who’s keen on the look. This summer, celebrities like Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Gabrielle Union have all worn coordinated sets — from double denim to monochrome tops and trousers — showing that matching pieces can always create a reliable outfit.

(+) TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Sandy Liang Spring 2026. Courtesy of Sandy Liang INFO 1/2

However, this wasn’t the only chic summer look Barbaro wore on her latest tour. Earlier in the day, she took the same Dior bag for a spin with a bow-topped bustier and blue jeans. The actor also changed into a striped tank top with leather shorts and black pumps afterwards, creating another perfectly put-together outfit with a darker color palette.

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Barbaro’s whirlwind of stylish ensembles marked the latest outing for the actor, following the release of thriller film Crime 101 earlier this winter. With One Night Only slated for an August 7 release — as well as her next drama film Artificial in post-production — Barbaro is set to continue having an especially fashion-forward year.