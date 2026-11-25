Whether a black mini à la Jane Birkin or a Skims bodycon number, the little black dress has plenty of range. Amanda Seyfried’s latest take adds full-on appliqués to the mix — in a look worth pinning for upcoming holiday soirées.

For a Nov. 24 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York, the actor wore Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon, choosing a black-and-white sleeveless midi from the Spring 2027 collection to discuss her feature in You Can See Everything. At first glance, the boat neckline and streamlined shape feel like familiar fashion territory, but the floral detailing — a signature of the New York house — deserves a closer look.

Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, Seyfried’s dress was made up of different panels of oversized black floral appliqués, with crystal embellishments blooming out of their centers. Sheer sections between the flowers gave the otherwise conservative silhouette a little bit more skin, while a transparent hem extended below the skirt. The effect was graphic and textural, which added just enough intrigue to make the monochrome palette all the more dynamic.

While most of us are rummaging through our closets or browsing the web for sequins and velvet, Seyfried’s fully floral number offers our holiday party wishlists another direction. It may be a wishful nod to spring, but the black-and-white palette still feels fresh for the cold-weather season.

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Seyfried brought the embellishment down to her shoes, choosing black Christian Louboutin Miss Z mesh pumps with a subtle decorative shine that echoed the dress. Her long blonde hair was worn straight with a center part, keeping the neckline visible and letting the abundance of florals maintain the focus.

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The dress came from a collection with a celebratory backstory of its own. For Carolina Herrera’s 45th anniversary, Gordon presented Spring 2027 at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater, revisiting the house’s New York roots through graphic color, florals, and playful accessories.

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Keeping things classic and streamlined, black and white formed part of the collection’s core palette, punctuated by pops of nostalgic hues like the vivid Herrera Red and Taxi Cab Yellow.

On Seyfried, that runway spirit translated into an evening look with plenty of holiday party potential. If your usual LBD is starting to feel a little too familiar, dimensional florals might be the next texture to explore.